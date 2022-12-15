UK first, followed by Japan, Germany, the United States and Francewith Italy occupying the sixth position: it is a good result, the one achieved by our country in the ranking of the largest freedom of expression on the Internet, compiled by Proxyrackcompany that deals with offering proxy and VPN services (things?).

The parameter is important, because it allows us to evaluate how much the Net is an instrument of freedom of expression and speech even in countries where the traditional media, such as newspapers, radio and TV, were possibly silenced or otherwise conditioned.

To calculate it, the company is match from the score assigned by Freedom House to each of the 20 countries taken into consideration and then elaborated it on the basis of 4 parameters. Those evaluated were:

the population ;

the number of people per 100,000 they have internet access ;

any restrictions on social network (i.e. governments that have banned or severely hampered the activity of the best-known platforms);

any restrictions or prohibitions regarding torrentpornography, VPN, chat services and VoIP.

UK and Japan ahead of everyone

For each scope has been assigned a score on a scale of 10 (with the exception of the last item, which includes 11 variables) and then the various scores were averaged to arrive at the Internet Restriction Score. That the lower the better.

It emerged that the Great Britain it would be the best country, from this point of view: it has a score of 0 as regards restrictions, a censorship score of 2 (out of 11), 79 out of 100 as regards Internet Freedom and 99.2% of the population is online. Immediately behind it is the Japanwith an Internet Restriction Score of 0.4, a censorship score of 2 (it’s the same for all the first 7 positions in the ranking), 77 out of 100 for Internet Freedom and 95.4% of the population having access to the Net The first EU country is the Germania: Internet Restriction Score of 0.66 and Internet Freedom’s 77, with 93.6% of the population online.

As mentioned, Italy is not doing badly at all: Internet Restriction Score of 1.45, a censorship score of 2, along with 75 out of 100 for Internet Freedom and over 86% of the population having free access to the Net.

At the bottom of the ranking, China, Iran and Egypt

To better understand these numbers, it is helpful to put them in perspective and compare them with those of the states at the other end of the list. Those where Internet freedom is just a dream.

Third from last is Egyptwhich has an Internet Restriction Score of 6.84, a censorship score of 7 and 27 for Internet Freedom: as written by Proxyrack, it is a country with “a relatively low percentage of citizens who use the Internet, ranking among the bottom 5 for this factor” and also “among the bottom 5 for Internet freedoms, as the Egyptian government is known to imprison journalists and human rights activists for how they act online”.

Worse it does Iran, as the chronicles of recent days demonstrate: Internet Restriction Score of 8.16, a censorship score of 10 and 16 for Internet Freedom. From Proxyrack they recalled that the government “has banned Western social media and severely limits citizens’ access” to political news.

Finally, to little surprise, the Chinese: just over 70% of people have access to the Net, with an Internet Restriction score of 9.21, censorship reaching 11 out of 11 and just 10 (out of 100) for Internet Freedom.

@capoema