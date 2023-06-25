Internet Systems Consortium BIND: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

There is a current IT security warning for Internet Systems Consortium BIND. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Internet Systems Consortium BIND on 06/22/2023. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Fedora Linux, Ubuntu Linux, Internet Systems Consortium BIND, Infoblox NIOS and Infoblox DDI are affected by the vulnerability. This warning was last updated on 06/23/2023.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-8E1DDB1FA2 (Status: 06/23/2023). Other useful links are listed later in this article.

Security Advisory for Internet Systems Consortium BIND – Risk: Medium

Risk level: 4 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,5

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of security vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various metrics in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. According to the CVSS, the risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “medium” with a base score of 7.5.

Internet Systems Consortium BIND Bug: Several vulnerabilities allow Denial of Service

BIND (Berkeley Internet Name Domain) is an open source software package that implements a domain name system server.Ubuntu Linux is the Linux distribution manufactured by Canonical.Network Identity Operating System (NIOS) is the operating system of Infoblox network products. Infoblox DDI is a network address management server with DNS and DHCP server.

A remote, anonymous attacker could exploit several vulnerabilities in Internet Systems Consortium BIND to perform a denial of service attack.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial numbers (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-2911, CVE-2023-2829 und CVE-2023-2828 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Fedora Linux (cpe:/o:fedoraproject:fedora)

Ubuntu Linux (cpe:/o:canonical:ubuntu_linux)

Internet Systems Consortium BIND Internet Systems Consortium BIND Internet Systems Consortium BIND Internet Systems Consortium BIND Infoblox NIOS Infoblox NIOS Infoblox NIOS Infoblox NIOS Infoblox DDI bloxone (cpe:/a:infoblox:ddi)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If new security updates become available, install them as soon as possible. For information purposes, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are unsure, contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Sources for updates, patches and workarounds

Here you will find further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-8E1DDB1FA2 vom 2023-06-23 (23.06.2023)

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-C0FF5A2F68 vom 2023-06-23 (23.06.2023)

Fedora Security Advisory FEDORA-2023-1D526D551C vom 2023-06-23 (23.06.2023)

ISC Security Advisory vom 2023-06-21 (22.06.2023)

ISC Security Advisory vom 2023-06-21 (22.06.2023)

ISC Security Advisory vom 2023-06-21 (22.06.2023)

Ubuntu Security Notice (22.06.2023)

Infoblox Advisory (22.06.2023)

Infoblox Advisory (22.06.2023)

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for Internet Systems Consortium BIND. As further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can understand the changes made using the following version history.

06/22/2023 – Initial version

06/23/2023 – Added new updates of Fedora

