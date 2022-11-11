The University of Central Florida published research results that support the comet eruption molecules are the material in the early days of the formation of the solar system. The paper was published in the Journal of Planetary Science.

Comets are small bodies of dust, rock, and ice that, when close to the sun, are heated by the sun and release gas. Analyzing the chemical and molecular composition and proportions of gases provides scientists with important clues to study the formation of comets and the birth and evolution of the solar system. In addition to the theory being in line with physical models, observational data are also added to make the solar system model more complete.

The authors collected observations of the ejected gases from 25 comets: water, carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide gas content. These observations come from the observations of other scientific research teams and different astronomical telescopes. The author carefully calibrated and integrated the data from various sources. After analysis, it was found that half of the comets had a high ratio of carbon dioxide to carbon monoxide.

The most interesting thing about studying comets is that comets in the Oort cloud belt, which are very distant from the sun, never or rarely orbit the sun, and they emit more carbon dioxide than carbon monoxide heated by sunlight. The proportions are completely reversed compared to comets whose normal orbits go around the sun. This is a feature no one has noticed before.

Another interesting finding, the ratio of carbon dioxide to carbon monoxide, is consistent with scientists’ predictions about the outer environment of the solar system. Considering the comet’s distance from the sun, the rate of carbon dioxide production is also higher than carbon monoxide when the comet’s orbit is within the snowline (the snow line is now 2.7 AU from the sun). The research team believes that comets in the Oort cloud belt outside the solar system may be so strongly bombarded by cosmic rays that the outer layer of the comet is almost free of carbon dioxide. When it approaches the sun, sunlight and solar wind blow away the outer layer of the comet, revealing the inner material and releasing more carbon dioxide. This is also the same as other scientists have argued that the production rate of carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide in coma (which is converted into carbon-to-oxygen ratio) can be a key index for assessing where comets are produced.

The authors say the next step in the research project is to analyze the carbon dioxide to carbon monoxide ratio of Centaur observed by the James Webb Space Telescope, compared with the comet study (Centaur is Asteroids with unstable orbits, which are essentially asteroid rocks with the characteristics of comets emitting gas and dust).

▲ Image of Comet 65P/Gunn, taken by NASA’s Wide-field Infrared Survey Explorer (WISE). (Source: NASA)

(This article is reproduced with permission from the Taipei Planetarium; source of the first image: Flickr/Jason Hullinger CC BY 2.0)