Interview with entrepreneur Wolfgang Grenke

Wolfgang Grenke founded his first company in 1978 with starting capital of just DM 1,800, which has been very successful to this day. Throughout his career there have been a number of hurdles he has had to overcome. For this reason, he set up the Scale-Up Leadership Program together with CyberForum eV. He would like to pass on his experiences to young entrepreneurs. In this interview he reports on his challenges and summarizes what he considers to be the most important factors for successful leadership.

Mr. Grenke, you founded your first company 45 years ago. Before you were a student and a taxi driver and then suddenly a CEO with managerial responsibilities. Did you settle into the new role quickly or were there a few stumbling blocks?

I think there are always a few stumbling blocks in such a phase, since you don’t yet have any experience and actually only rely on your feelings. From time to time there are disappointments. Both in terms of the people you have hired and in terms of your own skills. It is precisely one’s own abilities that pose a great challenge. One has to learn to take a greater distance to problem cases and to look at the situation from the outside. It’s important to stay calm and not act out of emotion because you’re angry and uncontrolled.

Is that why you created the leadership program – to share your experiences?

Yes, exactly. I know that new challenges await founders in this development and growth phase. I’ve made some mistakes myself and now I want to try to prevent others from making them by passing on what I’ve learned.

In addition, I have set up a franchise system and have therefore already worked with many founders. Despite the many different characters, there is always a kind of red line that runs through the questions that arise: What is the best way to recruit people? According to which principle should one proceed? How do you train employees? How much freedom do you give? How to check the results? These are all topics that play a major role and have shown me that you can do a lot wrong.

What are the typical challenges of founders whose startup is currently in the growth phase?

There are very different challenges, since there are also very different types of growth. A company that is doubling its business every month has very different challenges than one that is growing 20-25% a year. In the leadership program we try to master these two extreme cases and, of course, every case in between.

I think that the greatest challenge lies in leadership and in the question “How do you deal with people?”. Leading does not mean the classic leadership principle, it is much more about interaction. And many will be surprised that, in many cases, being able to listen is almost more important than being able to speak.

Why is leadership so important, especially for scale-ups?

When the self-founded company grows, it’s a pleasure to give yourself a pat on the back. The benefit of success is that it motivates. However, it also comes with many pitfalls. It wouldn’t be the first time that a rapidly growing company suddenly disappeared from the market because certain challenges could not be mastered. In particular, the right way to deal with the people who help you in this phase and stand by the founder plays a major role.

In your opinion, what are the most important factors for successful leadership?

You have to have a goal. What do you actually want to achieve? Simply saying, “I want to be wealthy or even rich right now and I want to be successful in business” is not enough. Above all, it is the focus on customer benefit and competitive advantage that is decisive. You also have to think about management issues: How can I use this to generate competitive advantages and customer benefits? However, I see again and again that other aspects such as reputation and pure economic success – which I would rather call “apparent economic success” – are in the foreground. Of course, these points are also relevant, but their importance is often overestimated.

It is particularly important not only to look at the factors from your own point of view, but from that of the whole team – that’s what makes good leadership.

Why is the CyberForum the ideal cooperation partner for this project?

Quite simply because many startups started out in the CyberForum or CyberLab and because many experienced managers are part of the network. They can transport the knowledge they have acquired through their own experiences. I also think that the breadth of partners at CyberForum plays a very important role. Otherwise, some formats might be too narrowly tailored to the individual world of experience of the individual teacher. Thanks to the breadth of members on CyberForum, this is not the case.

Finally, can you summarize in one sentence the greatest benefit that CEOs derive from the Scale-Up Leadership program?

The Scale-Up Leadership Program enables the participants, with the best available means, with the best training and the ideal transfer of know-how, to concentrate on the most important points in their company – competitive advantage and customer benefit – and their entire team on them to fix.

Find out more about the Scale-Up Leadership Program!

Register directly!