Interview with the head of technology at the heating engineer Wolf

On course to double: Gerdewan Jacobs, head of technology at Wolf, in production in Mainburg Image: manufacturer

Wolf gas heaters can be found in many basements. The medium-sized company has also been building heat pumps since 2010. They are a good solution, but not everywhere, says head of technology Gerdewan Jacobs.

Mr. Jacobs, has the excitement about the heat pump caused by Federal Economics Minister Habeck died down a bit, or are people still out of control?

It’s a good thing. This year we will once again deliver more than twice as many heat pumps as last year.

Once again?

Well, we have been producing heat pumps since 2010. The market has been stable at a low level for many years. We have been on a growth course since 2019. This presented us with major challenges because the corona pandemic has led to enormous distortions in our supply chains. Despite this, we have been able to increase our sales of heat pumps tenfold over the past three years.

