Nature has been the source of inspiration for countless songs, photography, films and other artistic creations.illustrator Natasha Durley Inspired by nature, it was initially applied to graffiti in the spare time of daily work, and then plunged into the whimsical world of art. Today, Natasha cooperates with brands around the world across borders, and has been invited to design murals, household items, stationery, clothing, toys, and even game applications, which can also be seen in her paintings.

Natasha Durley is an illustrator from Bournemouth, UK. She is good at combining digital technology and traditional techniques to create illustrations with great vitality and delicate lines. Natasha’s work is often inspired by her love of the outdoors, as well as her fascination with animals and nature.

Drawing from nature, Durley’s work emphasizes the textures, forms and vibrant colors of the natural world. These creative nutrients have given birth to creative and colorful landscape paintings, which are not only seen in puzzles, pillows and book pages, but are now on The Frame aesthetic TV, becoming a beautiful end view of home space.

The Samsung News Center interviewed Natasha Durley, talking about how she found inspiration from nature, and how her works were transformed into digital display, and presented to the audience through displays such as The Frame aesthetic TV.

From customer service staff to art creators

Q: Can you talk about your artistic career? Under what kind of karma, did you ignite your passion for illustration?

After saying goodbye to campus, I devoted myself to traveling and working for several years. At first I worked in a call center, but I often took advantage of my work breaks to doodle with a paintbrush, dreaming of one day being creative. Thankfully, at a crossroads in my life, I took the risk and ended up studying Illustration at Bournemouth University of the Arts. There is no need to repeat what happened later!

Q: Your work is full of vibrant colors, incorporating natural and animal elements, and emphasizing textured lines. Where do you find inspiration for such a unique style of painting?

I have always been deeply fascinated by nature, so I often watch documentaries, read articles or books about strange creatures and plants, which give me endless creative inspiration. I even followed some biologists on social media.

I’ll go for a walk and gather texture inspiration – capture images of tree bark, rust, etc., or whatever surface interests me through the lens of my camera. I use colors purely by intuition. What draws me to collect these images is the richness of color they present. In the end, I dance with the colors in silent meditation, finding the right color by feel.

Q: Are there any advantages in displaying art digitally through a screen in terms of color, texture or other elements?

Although I create the textures and cutouts by hand, the final illustrations are rendered digitally. The advantage of using this type is that the original color and texture can be clearly seen by the audience.

Join hands with Samsung Art Market to enlarge the layout of illustrations

Q: What attracted you to cooperate with Samsung Art Market?

I have a strong desire to enter Samsung Art Bazaar. This will not only reach new audiences, but also present the works unreservedly in front of the audience through the high-definition and super-large size of The Frame aesthetic TV. My work is full of details and textures that are sometimes lost when viewed on a small screen like a phone.

Q: How does the cross-border cooperation with Samsung affect your career?

It has always been my dream to cooperate with Samsung across borders! At the same time as the cooperation with Samsung, my online store, Sunny Beast, was just launched, creating great benefits for opening up new customer sources. I enjoy interacting directly with consumers, so I decided to devote more time to it.I regularly receive emails from viewers andprivate messageSend me a remake of my work displayed on the aesthetic TV screen of The Frame!

Q: Through the cooperation with Samsung Art Market, you andWAITJoin forces to advocate for biodiversity and promote what you’re passionate about. How do you achieve all this?

NAVA Contemporary(Note 1)Send me a cordial invitation to mention that they are working with SUGi(Note 2)Curating the exhibition at the Samsung Art Market, I was strongly invited to participate in the grand event. They are planning a special exhibition of illustrations on the theme of biodiversity, and since my art works are based on paying homage to nature, I have no hesitation in joining them. It is also important for me to be able to give back to the source of my creative inspiration, and I am always looking for ways to respond to conservation projects and contribute to the preservation of the earth’s environment. Through this partnership, we donate some of the proceeds to urban greening and restoration, so this whole project fits perfectly with my creative thinking!

Q: Would you recommend users toThe FrameWhich works does Aesthetic TV show? What are the three most recommended works? Can you briefly describe the reason?

《Gobi DesertGobi desert: When we bought The Frame aesthetic TV and looked at my illustrations on the screen, we were deeply shocked by the strong visual tension of this painting. The picture is so vivid that words cannot describe it. It’s as if you can walk into the world in the painting!

《Volcanoesvolcano”: This is one of my most popular works, and if you like vibrant colors, textures and shapes, this painting looks great on The Frame Aesthetic TV.

《For the Love of PlantsLove of Plants: For me, it symbolizes the origin of the entire illustration career – this is my graduation exhibition work, which is more than ten years old! When viewed from a distance, it reveals a harmonious and peaceful atmosphere; but when you look closely, you will see the delicately outlined scenes and story connotations, which are very suitable for display on The Frame aesthetic TV.

The Next Wave of Illustration Art

Q: The shadow of technology can be seen everywhere in the art space. How do you think the integration of technology and art will change the way people consume art? Have consumption patterns changed in terms of your art making?

In the past, people saw the illustrations I created in the final tangible product, such as children’s books, puzzles, bedding, etc. But now, more and more people see my works from social media and the Internet, so consumption patterns have changed.

Q: As technology gradually integrates into living spaces, what is the future of illustration art?

In the past, the art of illustration was almost exclusively for commercial clients. However, with the increasing popularity of technology, supplemented by the promotion of the Samsung Art Market, more opportunities have been created for illustrators, who can participate in business planning and directly serve consumers.

To see more of Natasha Durley’s creations, head to Art Fair on The Frame Aesthetics TV.

Note 1: NAVA Contemporary is an online art gallery that displays selected masterpieces of many art masters and provides art consulting services. The gallery was founded in 2017 by Nicole Archibeque and Valerie Altahawi, who have accumulated 30 years of experience in the art world, with the aim of creating an approachable environment and promoting the discovery and exchange of contemporary art.

Note 2: SUGi is a global platform dedicated to building biodiversity and restoring ecosystems. It specializes in developing highly dense native species forests with diverse ecology in urban areas, arousing the connection between humans and nature.