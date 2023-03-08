IBM and Intesa Sanpaolo sign an agreement to innovate and make technological infrastructures more flexible, performing and sustainable. This will allow an evolution of IT security and performance, as well as a reduction in consumption in the IT sector. Constantly evolving digital services and increasingly stringent regulations on security and sustainability make it necessary for banks to un update of technological infrastructure.

Zero net emissions

Intesa Sanpaolo’s 2022-2025 Business Plan envisages investments for the optimization of the IT infrastructure, technological modernization, the introduction of the best cybersecurity techniques and the creation of the new digital bank Isybank. The goal is to provide customers with the highest levels of performance, efficiency and security in the field of digital services. The Plan also envisages the adoption of increasingly stringent ESG policies, positioning the bank as an industry leader in terms of social impact and commitment to the climate and the ambition to achieve net zero emissions by 2030.

More performance with less energy

Through the agreement with IBM, Intesa Sanpaolo will be able to seize the opportunities offered in terms of hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence. This will allow for a digitization thrust, open, flexible and safe and, at the same time, will contribute to a reduction in energy consumption. In particular, the modernization of the bank’s technological environment will concern the IBM z16, designed with efficiency in mind to obtain greater performance with less energy consumption. It will allow Intesa Sanpaolo to reduce the energy consumption of this component of the infrastructure by around 20% and help limit the environmental impact.

IT infrastructure

Intesa Sanpaolo has chosen to rely on IBM’s efficient and safe technologies such as the z16 systems. It has also chosen to continue adopting the Red Hat Openshift hybrid multi-cloud platform, an industry-leading open source cloud consistent with the group’s hybrid cloud model. The availability of microservices and application models within Red Hat Openshift technology on z16 will enrich the group’s range of transformative approaches to cloud-native logics.

A post-quantum future

The collaboration between Intesa Sanpaolo and IBM also lays the foundations for further developments. Especially the preparation to help to protect sensitive data and infrastructure from possible cyber attacks in a post-quantum future. As quantum computers become more and more powerful it is essential that companies in highly regulated sectors, such as banking, take ad hoc measures. Especially to protect your data from a potential future quantum computer capable of making today’s security standards in terms of encryption ineffective.

Future-proof applications and data

IBM is among the main tech companies that has studied and developed a quantum-safe technology, which allows you to protect sensitive data. Intesa Sanpaolo will also protect its data with the quantum-safe encryption capabilities of IBM z16. These are able to provide the bank with the basis to start making its systems, applications and data future-proof.

Massimo Proverbio, Chief IT Digital & Innovation Officer of Intesa Sanpaolo

We have embarked on a process of digitizing our processes and customer services by leveraging the most innovative technologies and an ecosystem of national and international players. In this context, IBM technology will contribute to the evolution of the group’s IT infrastructure, making it more flexible, performing and sustainable.