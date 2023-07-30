Introducing ‘かぞえ饭’: A Challenging Game of Counting Rice Grains for Mini Game Enthusiasts

Title: “New Game ‘かぞえ饭’ Combines Fun with Mathematics, Strategy, and Concentration”

Date: [Current Date]

Steam, the popular gaming platform, announced the release of a unique game called “かぞえ饭” that promises to challenge players’ concentration, patience, and mathematical skills. Combining simple gameplay with strategic thinking, this game is set to be a perfect choice for individuals seeking a mix of fun and mental exercise.

In ancient times, counting red beans was believed to alleviate loneliness among girls with too much free time. Taking inspiration from this tradition, “かぞえ饭” offers an intriguing concept. Designed for both “masochist men and women,” players are required to count the number of rice grains in a bowl. Although it appears straightforward, the game’s challenges are guaranteed to send players’ energy levels soaring.

Scheduled to be available on the Steam platform from August 3rd, “かぞえ饭” is described as a “masterpiece” that merges mathematics, strategy, and concentration into an addictive gaming experience. This unique combination is expected to keep players engaged for hours, making it a perfect choice for those seeking mental stimulation during their leisure time.

As for the game’s controls, it couldn’t be simpler. Players only need to use the mouse to move the virtual chopsticks. By pressing the left mouse button, the chopsticks can be precisely placed in the desired locations. The game cleverly utilizes shadows to guide players’ movements, ensuring precise placement of the chopsticks. The difficulty levels vary, with easy mode featuring 500 to 1,000 grains of rice, normal mode with 2,000 to 4,000 grains, and hard mode with 4,000 to 8,000 grains. Level completion is determined by accurately counting the rice grains in the bowl.

Though “かぞえ饭” may seem deceptively simple, its challenges should not be underestimated. The game tests players’ concentration, patience, and mathematical comprehension, while the shadow design aids in effectively positioning the chopsticks. The developers have promised a rich, visually pleasing experience for players, making the game both entertaining and mentally stimulating.

“かぞえ饭” will initially support Japanese language display upon its release on August 3rd on the Steam platform. It is a must-try game for fans of mini-games or individuals who are looking for an engaging and challenging gaming experience.

For more information and updates, please visit the STEAM platform.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

