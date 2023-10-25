Introducing Ark: Survival Upgrade – A Groundbreaking Remake Leveraging Unreal Engine 5

Snail Inc. and Studio Wildcard have announced the release of the highly anticipated game “Ark: Survival Upgrade” on the Steam platform. This new generation game, powered by Unreal 5 engine technology, offers a landmark remake of the “ARK” series.

The game takes full advantage of the visual capabilities of the Unreal Engine 5, allowing for cross-platform independent modification and unleashing a new era of creativity. The engine features dynamic global illumination, providing realistic lighting effects that simulate real-life reflections. It also includes advanced mesh streaming, delivering intricate details with hundreds of millions of triangles.

One of the standout features of “Ark: Survival Upgrade” is its new physics system. For example, water sources now have flowing water that creates waves, ripples, splashes, and bubbles when creatures swim in it. The game also features interactive physics foliage, where every blade of grass, shrub, and tree reacts to characters, explosions, projectiles, and physics objects. This level of realism extends to demolishing buildings, as the pieces interact with grass and water as they fall.

“Ark: Survival Upgrade” includes access to all Arkworlds, including Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Part 1, Genesis Part 2, and more. The game offers the ultimate survival experience, allowing players to design their characters, form tribes, and tame, train, breed, and ride dinosaurs in a vibrant ecosystem.

The game also includes improvements to player quality of life, such as a redesigned user interface, dynamic navigation of intelligent creatures, a new camera system, and more. It supports cross-platform modding, allowing players to download and use custom content created by the community. It also features cross-platform multiplayer capabilities, enabling players on different gaming platforms to work together to survive and thrive.

Jim Tsai, CEO of Snail Games, expressed the company’s commitment to innovation and pushing the boundaries of gaming. He stated that “Ark: Survival Upgrade” establishes new industry standards and elevates the gaming experience to extraordinary heights. Snail Games plans to further enrich the Ark IP and redefine the gaming landscape.

“Ark: Survival Plus” is now available on Steam, with a 10% launch discount. Snail Games and Studio Wildcard invite players to explore this immersive and dynamic world. For more information and to watch the new trailer, visit the links provided.

About Snail Games:

Snail Games is a leading global developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment designed for consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. The company aims to provide high-quality game products and experiences to consumers worldwide.

About Studio Wildcard:

Studio Wildcard is a game development studio founded in 2014. The studio’s hit game, “Ark: Survival Evolved,” has sold over 35 million copies across all platforms. Studio Wildcard prides itself on direct communication with its active community and incorporates player feedback into its development cycle.

Please note that this press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Snail’s intentions, beliefs, or current expectations. The release also includes contact information for investors and media inquiries.

