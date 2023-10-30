Introducing Balenciaga Skiwear: Innovative Designs for Winter Sports Enthusiasts

Balenciaga Launches New Skiwear Collection

Fashion brand Balenciaga has officially announced the launch of its new ski series, Balenciaga Skiwear. The collection includes a range of ski clothing, accessories, and equipment designed to enhance performance and provide protection on the slopes.

This marks the first-ever winter sports collection released by the brand, combining innovative materials with high-tech features. The designs not only improve visual clarity during skiing but also offer thermal insulation and aerodynamic properties for multi-faceted protection.

The parka and cargo pants in the collection are made from film-bonded technical ripstop fabric and feature an integrated snow protection layer. They also have an excellent breathability system, an emergency battery survival bag, and a dedicated ski pass storage pocket. The jackets and accessories are treated with a water-repellent finish to keep skiers warm and dry.

The Balenciaga Skiwear collection also offers Alaska snow boots and 3XL ski shoes. The crampons with tines are detachable, catering to the diverse needs of skiers. For a more casual feel, there are performance-ready pieces like blue stretch waterproof jeans with fleece lining for the trails or après-ski gatherings.

To showcase the new collection, Balenciaga will set up pop-up boutiques and window installations that recreate ski resort scenes. Customers will have an immersive experience, feeling as if they are actually at the slopes. The locations will feature walls adorned with the brand’s iconic sports logo and ski-like objects printed with Balenciaga’s sporty graphics.

The Balenciaga Skiwear series is set to be officially launched on November 15th. The brand’s official website is currently open for pre-orders. Interested customers are encouraged to keep an eye out for further updates and announcements.

[Source: Balenciaga Instagram]

Share this: Facebook

X

