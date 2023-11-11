Home » Introducing Bard: Google’s Response to the Rise of AI-Powered Chatbots
Technology

Introducing Bard: Google’s Response to the Rise of AI-Powered Chatbots

by admin
Introducing Bard: Google’s Response to the Rise of AI-Powered Chatbots

The Rise of Bard: Google’s Answer to AI-Powered Chatbots

In response to the increasing presence of AI-powered chatbots, Google has launched Bard, an Artificial Intelligence system designed to revolutionize the way users interact with their Gmail accounts and Google Maps.

Bard, based on Google’s LaMDA language model, allows users to communicate with it through conventional messages, providing answers or carrying out requested actions. With the overwhelming volume of emails received in Gmail accounts, Bard offers assistance in organizing and managing emails. By activating smart tasks such as composing emails, categorizing and filtering emails, and implementing high-priority email reminders, users can experience a more streamlined and efficient email management process.

Integrating Bard with Gmail is possible through the Gmail API, allowing users to access their mailbox and send and receive emails through code. Third-party applications such as Inbox by Gmail, Boomerang, and Superhuman also offer the ability to use Bard’s functions within Gmail.

Moreover, Bard’s integration with Google Maps has allowed for enhanced features, enabling users to access relevant and verified information about events and artists, as well as receive recommendations for departure times and convenient routes to the event location.

To ensure user privacy, Google clarifies that Bard’s information will not be used for ads and won’t be monitored by human reviewers. Users also have the option to share conversations with Bard through the public link exchange function.

Patrick Kane, director of Bard, emphasized the experimental nature of the technology, expressing Google’s commitment to presenting the technology to users in various ways to understand its potential applications. With the expansion of Bard’s existing functions to more than 40 languages and the integration of features such as Google Lens and image modification, Google aims to prioritize user experience and productivity.

See also  Marvel's Midnight Children canceled for Switch

As Bard continues to evolve, Google remains dedicated to placing people at the forefront of its technological innovations, ensuring that the technology is used in ways that are beneficial and productive for users.

You may also like

Romance of the Three Kingdoms 8 Remake Reveals...

Nokia Clarity Earbuds 2 Plus: Affordable headphones with...

How to Remove WhatsApp Channels and Return to...

Euclid Space Telescope Captures First Images and Begins...

Mobile phone deals on Black Friday 2023: The...

Samsung Unveils New Smartphone AI Features: Galaxy AI...

write a title for this article According to...

Test of the Samsung PRO Ultimate microSD memory...

The Battle of Processors: A17 Pro vs MediaTek...

What the Future Holds for Apple’s iPhone Cameras:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy