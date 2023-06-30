Introducing Casetify’s Bounce Vision Line: A Range of Accessories for Apple’s Vision Pro

Title: Casetify Introduces Bounce Vision Line of Accessories for Apple’s Mixed Reality Headset

Subtitle: Straps, protective cases, and pads are part of the proposal!

Third-party developers are wasting no time in designing accessories for Apple’s highly anticipated mixed reality headset, despite it not yet being available on the market. Leading the way is Casetify, who have recently unveiled their Bounce Vision line dedicated to the upcoming Apple Vision Pro.

The Bounce Vision line by Casetify offers a range of accessories designed specifically for the Apple Vision Pro. The lineup includes head straps, protective bumpers for the external display, neck straps, and ear cups. Known for their expertise in crafting professional-grade drop protection accessories for various Apple devices, Casetify ensures both the functionality and safety of their products.

Moreover, Casetify’s offering extends to customization options, enabling users to choose from an array of colors and designs or even upload their own unique designs. This ensures that users can personalize their Apple Vision Pro accessories to authentically reflect their personality and style.

Wes Ng, executive director and co-founder of Casetify, expressed their commitment to creativity and individuality in product design. Ng stated, “Our platform gives users the opportunity to fully customize accessories for their technology devices, allowing them to stand out effortlessly, this time with Apple Vision Pro. With many customization options at their fingertips, customers can create accessories that authentically reflect their personality and style when using their latest Apple device.”

While pricing details have not been released, Casetify’s Bounce Vision line is expected to offer an affordable alternative to the grip-enhancing strap that is speculated to be sold separately by Apple. As Apple intends to include Zeiss correction lenses for those with vision impairments, which will increase the original price of $3,499, Casetify’s straps may serve as a cost-effective option for users.

In addition to accessory manufacturers, third-party developers have also provided a glimpse into the mixed reality environment available on the Apple Vision Pro. Showcasing various apps and functionalities, these early images demonstrate the exciting possibilities Apple has in store, including different environments and a Visual Search function that allows real-world text interaction.

The highly anticipated release of the Apple Vision Pro in early 2024 continues to generate significant buzz. Although it may not be affordable for everyone, it paves the way for more accessible options that are expected to emerge in the coming years.

*[Zeiss]: A German optical systems manufacturer

