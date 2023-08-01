Introducing Cities: Skylines II – Five Times the Space of the Original Game

Title: Cities: Skylines II to Offer Massive Expansion with New Tile System

Subtitle: The upcoming sequel promises five times the play space of the original game, surpassing the size of several real-world countries.

By Ben Lyons – Gamereactor.cn

In response to player feedback, developer Colossal Order is set to revolutionize the virtual city-building experience with the release of Cities: Skylines II. The highly anticipated sequel aims to address the limitations of its predecessor by introducing a brand new tile system, offering players an unprecedented amount of playable area.

Cities: Skylines, renowned for its immersive urban planning gameplay, featured a map consisting of 5×5 tiles, equivalent to a total area of approximately 33.18 square kilometers. While this may seem substantial, for seasoned players and ambitious city builders, it often fell short of satisfying their creative visions. Recognizing this concern, Colossal Order went back to the drawing board to deliver a solution that exceeds all expectations.

The developer’s latest video showcases the significant change in the way tiles operate in Cities: Skylines II. As revealed, each individual tile in the upcoming release will be approximately one-third the size compared to its predecessor. However, the true game-changer lies in the astonishing number of available tiles for purchase – a whopping 441.

With this new tile system, players will now have a staggering 159 square kilometers of virtual space to design and develop to their heart’s content. As a point of reference, this area is equivalent to the combined size of five real countries: Vatican City, Monaco, Nauru, Tuvalu, and San Marino. For comparison, these countries pale in comparison to the immense play area that Cities: Skylines II offers.

The expanded space presents endless possibilities for players to create sprawling metropolitan areas, picturesque suburbs, or even reimagined world landmarks. Whether players aspire to develop a bustling metropolis or focus on intricate details, the enhanced tile system is set to provide an unparalleled level of freedom and creativity.

Colossal Order’s commitment to refining Cities: Skylines II is testament to their dedication in delivering an authentic and immersive city-building experience. By transforming the virtual landscape into an expansive canvas, they are poised to provide players with an even more satisfying gameplay experience.

Excitement is mounting in anticipation of the upcoming release of Cities: Skylines II, which promises to redefine the boundaries of city-building games. To learn more about the intricacies of the new tile system and witness the vast possibilities it presents, check out the latest developer video below.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

