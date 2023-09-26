Introducing ‘Company of Heroes Collection’: World War II Strategy Game Comes to Nintendo Switch

“Company of Heroes Collection” to be Released on Nintendo Switch™ with Pre-Orders Now Available

Entertainment Center – Feral Interactive, the publisher of popular games, announced today that “Company of Heroes Collection” will be officially released on the Nintendo Switch™ on October 12, 20XX (Thursday). The highly-anticipated game is now available for pre-orders on the Nintendo eShop.

“Company of Heroes Collection” is a comprehensive compilation of the complete World War II real-time strategy classic along with its two epic expansion packs, Opposing Fronts and Tales of Valor. With hundreds of battles to immerse in, players can take control of the U.S., British, Armored Elites, and Defense Forces and lead them to decisive victories.

What sets “Company of Heroes Collection” apart on the Nintendo Switch™ is the all-new controller controls customized specifically for the console. This allows players to master fast-moving combat and utilize a squad-based tactics system efficiently. The game’s trailer showcases the captivating gameplay that players can expect to experience on the Nintendo Switch™.

It is important to note that “Company of Heroes Collection” will initially only feature a single-player mode upon release. However, Feral Interactive plans to provide a multiplayer mode through a post-release update, ensuring an enhanced and immersive gaming experience for players.

For any inquiries concerning this press release, interested individuals may reach out to Feral Interactive at [email protected] Pre-orders for “Company of Heroes Collection” can be made through the Nintendo eShop. Gamers are advised to secure their copies in advance to ensure they can embark on this thrilling World War II strategy adventure as soon as the game is released on October 12.