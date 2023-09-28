Introducing Counter-Strike 2: A Technological Leap in the Gaming World

“Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” Receives Massive Technological Upgrade with “Counter-Strike 2” Launch

Valve, the developer behind the popular game series “Counter-Strike,” has officially launched “Counter-Strike 2,” marking a significant leap in technology for the franchise. Since its release in 2012, “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” has garnered immense love from players worldwide and consistently remains the most played game on Steam every week, with more than 1 million players online simultaneously.

The latest installment in the series, “Counter-Strike 2,” utilizes the advanced Source 2 game engine and introduces an updated drawing API, resulting in improved response speed and more realistic graphics. This technological enhancement promises to elevate the gaming experience for fans of the series.

One crucial factor in gaming success is system latency, which plays a vital role in players’ ability to defeat opponents. In collaboration with NVIDIA, Valve has incorporated support for NVIDIA Reflex in “Counter-Strike 2” to minimize system latency. By leveraging the power of NVIDIA Reflex, players can enjoy reduced latency and a more competitive edge, making their gameplay experience even smoother.

In highly competitive shooting games like “Absolute Force 2,” achieving higher frame rates (FPS) and lower system latency can significantly impact a player’s ability to aim quickly and react swiftly. The NVIDIA Reflex technology ensures a PC latency of less than 15 milliseconds when combined with the impressive frame rates of the GeForce RTX 40 series. This creates the ultimate gaming experience for “Absolute Force 2” enthusiasts. Users with compatible GPUs can enable NVIDIA Reflex in the game, resulting in a reduction of system latency by up to 35%.

NVIDIA Reflex has emerged as an integral feature for gamers, allowing them to perform actions faster by reducing system latency. This advantage not only benefits players in multiplayer games but also enhances the responsiveness of the game when playing alone. With over 50 million players enjoying the benefits of NVIDIA Reflex each month, the technology has become a staple in the gaming industry. Among the top ten competitive shooting games, nine games already support NVIDIA Reflex, and more than 90% of GeForce players have enabled this feature across the 80+ supported games.

For gamers looking to experience the thrilling gameplay of “Counter-Strike 2,” the game can be downloaded from the official Steam platform. The upgrade to the Source 2 engine and incorporation of NVIDIA Reflex ensure an unparalleled gaming experience for players, solidifying the franchise’s position as a leader in the gaming industry.

