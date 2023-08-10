Introducing ‘Detective Pikachu: Lightning Returns’ for Nintendo Switch: Join Tim and Pikachu on an Adventure to Unravel the Great Mystery

Pokémon Co., Ltd. has recently made an exciting announcement regarding the upcoming Nintendo Switch game, “Detective Pikachu: Lightning Returns.” This highly anticipated game centers around the protagonist, Tim Goodman, a student at Lyme University, who embarks on a quest to find his missing father, Harry.

During his search, Tim encounters Pikachu and the two form an unexpected partnership. Tim is described as usually gentle and introverted, but when faced with investigating incidents, he showcases admirable insight, much to Pikachu’s approval. Their dynamic is characterized by Tim’s tendency to complain about Pikachu, which adds an entertaining twist to their detective work.

In “Detective Pikachu: Lightning Returns,” the duo not only looks for Tim’s father but also tackles various events happening in the city. One such event is the “gem theft,” which serves as an opportunity for Tim and Pikachu to dig deeper into an overarching mystery that unfolds.

Here are the key details about the game:

– Product name: “Detective Pikachu: Lightning Returns”

– Release date: October 6, 2023

– Distribution: The Pokémon Company

– Sales: Nintendo Co., Ltd.

– Production: Creatures Inc.

– Compatible platforms: Nintendo Switch

– Game type: Cinematic adventure game

– Number of players: Single-player

– Communication function: Not supported

– Sales type: Boxed version / Download version

– Supported languages: Japanese, English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Korean, Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese

– Supported voice: Japanese, English

This highly immersive game is set to offer players a cinematic adventure experience on the Nintendo Switch. With its captivating storyline and intriguing gameplay, “Detective Pikachu: Lightning Returns” is expected to appeal to both Pokémon enthusiasts and fans of detective-themed games.

Gamers can look forward to exploring the exciting world of Tim and Pikachu as they unravel the secrets behind the great mystery and bring Tim’s father back home. Prepare yourself for an electrifying adventure when the game hits stores and online platforms on October 6, 2023.

