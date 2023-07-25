Introducing ‘Firewall Ultra’: Pre-Order Now and Experience the Next-Gen VR FPS on PS VR2

Title: “First Contact Entertainment Announces Pre-Order Details and Release Date for Firewall Ultra”

In exciting news for gamers, First Contact Entertainment has revealed pre-order details and the official release date for their highly anticipated game, Firewall Ultra. The announcement comes almost a year after the game was first introduced on the PlayStation Blog, where it received an overwhelmingly positive response from the community.

Set to launch on August 24, 2023, Firewall Ultra is designed to take full advantage of the next-gen VR capabilities of the PS VR2. Offering an immersive and engaging first-person shooter experience, the game showcases innovative features such as eye tracking, realistic weapon feedback, headset feedback, and more.

Players can look forward to accessing unique weapon styles for the first time in the Firewall series. These special weapons come pre-installed with accessories and boast their own styling, with the Legendary version even featuring a completely different appearance. Additionally, First Contact Entertainment promises ongoing post-launch support, with plans to introduce new weapons, mercenaries, maps, game modes, and manual reloading functions.

The revamped in-game infrastructure includes an immersive social lobby area and a shooting range called the Hideout, accessible between games. Dedicated servers aim to minimize network interruptions, and a new turn-based player-versus-player (PvP) mode has been introduced to reduce waiting times and extend playtime.

Firewall Ultra’s primary PvP game mode, Contract Battles, pits two four-player squads against each other in intense tactical battles across various maps. The defending team must protect a laptop containing classified information, while the attacking team attempts to hack it. The game offers a plethora of equipment and weapons, including proximity mines and doorstops, to enhance the strategic gameplay.

Furthermore, Firewall Ultra introduces a new Player Versus Environment (PvE) mode, allowing players to team up or play alone against deadly AI enemies on all maps.

The game incorporates eye-tracking technology to enhance gameplay, rewarding players who immerse themselves in the experience with features like closing their eyes to avoid flashbang impacts or narrowing their field of vision through gun scopes. Finger touch detection, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback provide a realistic feel, while the PlayStation VR2 Sense controller amplifies the immersive gaming experience.

The pre-order options for Firewall Ultra include the Regular Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition. Those who pre-order either edition will receive the highly sought-after legendary weapon, the Reaper X75. The Digital Deluxe Edition grants early access to four mercenaries, complete with unique skills and alternate outfits, as well as weapon camouflages and an Action Pass for future content.

With Firewall Ultra exclusively launching on PS VR2, the game is set to provide an unmatched gaming experience. As pre-orders have already begun, gamers are encouraged to prepare themselves and assemble their teams for the upcoming release.

Please note that PlayStation®5 and PlayStation®VR2 are required to play Firewall Ultra, and online play requires an internet connection and PS Plus membership. Terms and conditions apply.

Stay tuned for more updates on Firewall Ultra and its post-launch plans by following First Contact Entertainment‘s event schedule and information.

Disclaimer: All game content is subject to potential modification without prior notice and launch dates may vary across different regions/countries.

Sources:

– PlayStation Blog: https://blog.playstation.com/

– First Contact Entertainment: https://www.firstcontactent.com/