Introducing Firewall Ultra: The Next-Gen VR Experience for PS VR2

PlayStation VR gamers have something to look forward to as the highly anticipated “Firewall Ultra” has finally announced its release date. The new addition to the Firewall series, which was first announced last year on the PlayStation Blog, is set to be released on August 24, 2023.

Since the initial announcement, the developers have received an overwhelming amount of support and encouragement from the gaming community, and they have taken this feedback to heart in order to make the game the best it can be. The team even released a new trailer featuring PvP gameplay footage, giving fans a taste of what they can expect from the game.

One of the most exciting aspects of “Firewall Ultra” is the utilization of the next-gen VR capabilities in the PS VR2. Players will experience an engaging and immersive first-person shooter game thanks to innovative features like eye tracking, realistic weapon feedback using haptic feedback, and headset feedback for actions like taking damage or switching night vision goggles.

The developers also announced that they will continue to support and expand the game post-launch, with the possibility of adding new weapons, mercenaries, maps, game modes, and even manual reloading functions. Additionally, “Firewall Ultra” will introduce unique weapon styles, each with their own accessories and appearance.

In terms of gameplay, “Firewall Ultra” will feature the main PvP game mode called Contract Battles, where two four-player squads face off in a best-of-three series of battles. The defending team must protect a laptop filled with classified information, while the attacking team tries to hack into it. The game also includes proximity mines and other tools to provide strategic advantages to players.

The game will also introduce a new Player Versus Environment (PvE) game mode, where players can fight against deadly enemy AI either alone or with up to three other mercenaries. This new mode adds a fresh twist to the game and promises a whole new way to play “Firewall Ultra”.

The developers have also made significant improvements to the in-game infrastructure, including an immersive social lobby area and shooting range in the Hideout, dedicated servers for smooth connectivity, and a new best-of-three turn-based PvP mode to reduce waiting times and maximize playtime.

To enhance the overall gaming experience, “Firewall Ultra” takes advantage of the capabilities of the PlayStation 5. Players can easily join their friends’ squads directly from the PS5 Game Base tab, and the game features fast load times and reduced lag.

Pre-orders for “Firewall Ultra” are officially open, with two version options available: the Regular Edition priced at 308 HKD/1,190 TWD and the Digital Deluxe Edition priced at 468 HKD/1,790 TWD. Those who pre-order either edition will receive the legendary weapon called Reaper X75 as a bonus.

The Digital Deluxe Edition also includes early access to four mercenaries, unique outfits, weapon camouflages, and a post-launch Action Pass for additional content that will be added later on.

“Firewall Ultra” promises to deliver an immersive and breathtaking VR experience, thanks to features like eye tracking, adaptive triggers, and finger touch detection. Players can expect stunning graphics, dynamic lighting, and realistic shadows powered by Unreal Engine 5.

It’s an exciting time for PlayStation VR gamers as they eagerly await the release of “Firewall Ultra” on August 24th. The developers have put a lot of effort into creating a game that meets the expectations of the community while pushing the boundaries of VR gaming. With pre-orders open, fans are encouraged to secure their copies and get ready to join the action next month.