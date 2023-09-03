Introducing GMK Hooty: A Grumpy Owlet-Inspired Keycap Set by Sour MK

Sour Designer Unveils New Keycap Designs Including GMK Dandy, Pono, and Wasabi

Renowned designer, Sour, has once again showcased their talent with the release of several new keycaps. Following the success of previous designs such as GMK Dandy, Pono, and Wasabi, Sour continues to impress the mechanical keyboard community with their latest creations.

For those who are not familiar with Sour, they can be found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/sourmk/. Their Instagram account serves as a visual portfolio, displaying their impressive range of keycap designs.

One of their latest designs, GMK Hooty, showcases a unique concept. Hooty is portrayed as a grumpy little owlet, known for being constantly disgruntled and waking up on the wrong side of the bed. This particular design features Hooty with a height ranging from R1 to R5. Additionally, the theme personality kit includes lamp caps and caps, adding to its charm and appeal.

The Base Kit, consisting of 145 keys, incorporates classic Text+Icon icon + text lettering for the larger keys. This kit supports a range of layouts including MX HHKB, 60%, 65% (including 1.75u Shift), 66075%80%96/980 full size WKL front tooth split Backspace physical ISO. Notably, the pink characters are all screen printed, with the Esc/Enter/direction keys featuring pink lettering and a pink background using two-color crafts.

The Relegendables & Novelties Kit offers two interchangeable engraved keycaps with pink silkscreen, featuring two printed patterns from Prototypist. The Esc Hoot and Enter Hoot keycaps display pink lettering on a pink background, utilizing a two-color process. The Hoot lightcaps and other personalized patterns or embellishments are silk-screened, while the gray lettering on the lamp caps is also silk-screened.

The color scheme of Hooty revolves around a low-contrast, saturated two-tone gray combined with soft, bright pink. The gray keycaps adhere to GMK’s standard 2B color, while the pink and light gray are custom colors created specifically for this keycap set.

Overall, the design of GMK Hooty is simple and vibrant. It embodies the feeling of waking up in a state of confusion and disorientation, with its fuzzy and hazy aesthetic.

Sour’s creative approach to keycap design continues to capture the attention of mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. Their talent and commitment to producing unique and visually appealing designs set them apart in the industry. As the keyboard community eagerly awaits future releases, Sour continues to elevate the art of keycap design.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

