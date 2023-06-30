Introducing Honor X50 5G: The ‘Peak of Ten Years’ in the X Series

Honor to Launch Highly Anticipated Honor X50 5G Smartphone in Chinese market on July 5

Earlier this week, Honor, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, made an exciting announcement through its official social platform. The company revealed that it will finally be releasing the much-anticipated Honor X50 5G mobile phone in the Chinese market on July 5. Honor proudly touts this mid-level smartphone as the “peak of ten years” of the X series, leaving fans eager for its release.

Although the company did not provide any further details regarding the device, a well-known technology blogger on Weibo shared some supplementary information about the Honor X50 5G. According to the blogger, the smartphone will boast impressive features and specifications.

One of the main selling points of the Honor X50 5G will be its screen and ultra-long battery life. The whistleblower, known as @数码问话站, shared what appears to be an official promotional image of the device. It reveals that the Honor X50 5G will sport a 1.5K ultra-clear eye-protecting curved screen. Additionally, the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 5G processor and offer up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Notably, the device will come equipped with a substantial 5,800mAh built-in battery. Furthermore, the official promotional image showcases a circular camera module on the back of the phone, housing two lenses, with the main lens boasting an impressive 108-megapixel resolution.

To further build excitement among consumers, a senior executive of Honor shared a short video on Weibo. In the video, the executive reveals that the X50 product R&D team has successfully developed a “ten-sided drop-resistant hard-core curved screen” through structural and material innovations. The company plans to use this unique feature as a selling point in their promotional copy.

It is interesting to note that the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, based on a 4nm manufacturing process, was initially released in September last year. The original plan was for manufacturers to adopt and launch mobile phones featuring this processor in the first quarter of this year. However, Honor has taken the lead with the unveiling of the X50 5G smartphone, making it the first device to feature this powerful processor in the market.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the Honor X50 5G smartphone, which is expected to hit the shelves in the third quarter. With its impressive specifications and innovative features, this device is sure to make waves in the smartphone market.

Source: gsmarena

