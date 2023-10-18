Introducing Lightroom Classic Ver.13.0: New Features and Updates for Enhanced Photo Editing

Adobe Releases Lightroom Classic Version 13.0 with Exciting New Features

Adobe has recently unveiled version 13.0 of its popular photo editing software, Lightroom Classic. This latest update brings a range of new functions, including lens blur, HDR photo editing, and spot color. The addition of these features aims to enhance creativity and give users more control over their images. Interestingly, the first two functions are also available on the mobile version of Lightroom.

One of the standout features of version 13.0 is the “Lens Blur” function. Powered by AI technology, this feature allows users to easily blur the background or foreground of their images, adding a sense of depth and dimension. In addition, users can adjust the blur level and choose from various bokeh shapes to achieve the desired effect. This means that photographers no longer need to invest in expensive lenses to achieve professional-looking bokeh.

The new HDR function in Lightroom Classic version 13.0 revolutionizes the way users edit and export HDR photos. With this feature, users can now edit every aspect of the image directly in the HDR window and then export it in multiple file formats. This enables users to create more vibrant and dazzling images, while retaining the realistic look of high dynamic range photography.

Another exciting addition to Lightroom Classic is the spot color feature. This function allows for precise control of color correction without affecting other areas of the image. Users can accurately adjust the hue, saturation, and brightness of a small range of colors, bringing attention to specific elements in the photograph.

Furthermore, Adobe has expanded camera and lens support in Lightroom Classic version 13.0. The software now includes compatibility with the latest devices such as the iPhone 15 / iPhone 15 Pro series, FUJIFILM GFX100 II, Panasonic LUMIX G9 II, Sony A7C II / A7C R, and the FE 16-35mm F2.8 GM II lens. This ensures that photographers can seamlessly work with their new equipment and take full advantage of Lightroom’s capabilities.

In addition to the Lightroom Classic update, Adobe has also made improvements to the mobile version of Lightroom. The mobile toolbar has been simplified, prioritizing commonly used functions and optimizing the editing experience. This means that users can now edit their photos on mobile phones with greater ease and speed.

Adobe continues to innovate and improve its products to cater to the needs of photographers and creatives. The latest Lightroom Classic update introduces exciting features, allowing users to elevate their photography and achieve stunning results. Whether you’re a professional or an enthusiast, these new additions to Lightroom are sure to enhance your editing experience.

Via: Adobe

