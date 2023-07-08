Introducing Pokémon Sleep: A Sleep Tracking App with Pokémon-themed Features

The Pokémon Company to Launch New App Pokémon Sleep in July

The highly anticipated sleep-tracking app, Pokémon Sleep, is set to launch in July, offering users a unique and interactive sleep tracking experience. Pokémon Sleep, announced by The Pokémon Company in February, aims to revolutionize the world of sleep tracking through its innovative features.

The main function of Pokémon Sleep is its ability to track sleep patterns using motion sensing technology. Similar to other sleep tracking apps, Pokémon Sleep can record sleep time and depth by monitoring the user’s movements while they sleep. Moreover, as users log their sleep, they will have the opportunity to unlock sleeping positions of different Pokémon. As an added bonus, the popular Pokémon Snorlax will also grow and evolve in the game based on the user’s sleep data. Pokémon Sleep will even include a smart alarm clock function, ensuring users wake up at the optimal time.

One potential downside to using Pokémon Sleep is its high power consumption. To track sleep, users will need to keep their phones on the pillow while charging and prevent the screen from turning off. However, the Pokémon Company has come up with a solution. Pokémon Sleep can be linked with the new accessory Pokémon GO Plus +, allowing users to use the device instead of their phones to record sleep data.

Pokémon Sleep will officially launch at the end of July, with both iOS and Android versions available. The app will be free to download and use, but will also offer additional paid features. Android users can currently register in advance and will have the option to download and start using Pokémon Sleep immediately upon its official release.

For more information, visit the official Pokémon Sleep website.

