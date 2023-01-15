Listen to the audio version of the article

Maximum speed reached, distance travelled, altitude, number of runs done. How did we ski before Slopes?

A deliberately hyperbolic question, but the point is that with this app on the Apple Watch the experience of downhill skiing reaches that level of monitoring made up of moving data to which we have become accustomed by walking, running and swimming.

We tested it with the Apple Watch Ultra, which has the advantage of more resistant materials, a larger screen and above all a longer lasting battery, but it also works with the other models.

Slopes quickly achieved global success, earning an Apple Design Award for its design functionality. It is also available for Android. There is a free version that already offers a lot, starting from the maximum speed reached which is perhaps the most attractive function but at the same time the one which should not get too carried away. Among other data, the altitude, the routes covered, the number of descents. You are geolocated and you can see who else among your friends is skiing in the same area.

The paid version in particular allows better tracking of the runs made, even in 3D, with relative speed track by track, to be watched at the end of the day on the iPhone. Also you can compare the performance with your contacts on the app. And record your heartbeat. You can do a free trial of the premium version for 3 days, and, if convinced, it’s 30 euros a year.