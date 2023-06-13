Introducing the actual Starfield. September release Xbox Games Showcase 2023

share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Telegram

The Xbox Games Showcase 2023 was held in the form of streaming, and many new attention-grabbing works and new hardware were revealed. Among them, “Starfield” finally had a detailed introduction of the real machine, and it will be released in September with a limited edition, headphones and controllers. Others include “Starfield” Forza Motorsport”, “Metaphor: ReFantazio” by ATLUS, Capcom’s action game “Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess”, etc.

Starfield

“Starfield” is scheduled to be launched on the PC and Xbox Series X|S platforms on September 6, 2023. This year, the manufacturer has also released details of the game on a large scale. Players can customize the appearance of characters, space suits, personal skill trees, spaceships, etc. Explore planets or space stations in different galaxies, NPC interaction can develop intimacy and build your own team, etc. Players can choose to explore and build, or become space pirates to rob others. Infantry combat has a large number of weapons that can be customized. For example, playing a space pirate, in addition to blowing up other people’s spaceships, you can also board the ship and occupy it for yourself.

To build momentum for the release, the manufacturer also announced a number of different retail versions, limited editions, special handsets, and wireless earphones.

limited edition content

Don’t Note Controllers, Wireless Headphones

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

The sequel to the award-winning “Hellblade” “Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II” released a longer actual game content, reflecting the mental state of the protagonist’s torment, and the sound effects are still excellent. Using headphones can feel like someone is constantly whispering in the ear. It is scheduled to launch in 2024.

Forza Motorsport

After a long hiatus, “Forza Motorsport” finally has a new work decided to launch on October 10th, returning to racing on the racing track, and releasing the theme car of this episode, General Motors 2023 No.01 Cadillac Racing V-Series.R racing car and its collection 2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray sports car.

Avowed

“Avowed” is the first RPG developed by Obsidian Entertainment. It is full of Middle-earth style and free play options. It is scheduled to be launched in 2024.

South of Midnight

“South of Midnight” is a fantasy action-adventure game with a strong sense of stop-motion animation. It takes the southern United States as the background and injects magical elements. The release time is to be determined.

Clockwork Revolution

“Clockwork Revolution” is injected with “steam punk” elements. Players will make different choices in the past because of the “butterfly effect”, which will affect the future changes in time and space in the game. The time-backward element will also be infiltrated in the battle. The release time is to be determined.

Fable

XBOX’s original work “Fable” released the real machine capture video of the latest work, which will use the open world action RPG gameplay, and the release time is to be determined.

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

Asobo Studio announced that it will launch Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 next year. The new version will improve the cloud layer, add a variety of professional activities such as fighting forest fires, search and rescue, transportation, passenger transportation, etc., and will add machine learning. From the promotional video, it can be seen that the physics and animation of wildfires, tornadoes, character dynamics, and ropes are carefully done, and a variety of new aircraft are displayed, including Airbus A400M military transport aircraft, A10C, airships, and official hot air balloons. Details will be announced at a later date.

MSFS 2020 will also continue to be updated. This year, it will join the movie “Dune: Part Two” and launch “Dune Expansion”, which allows players to operate the sci-fi vehicle “Dragonfly” in the film. It is scheduled to be launched on November 3.

Sea of Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island

The pirate simulation game “Sea of ​​Thieves” released a collaboration with “Sea of ​​Thieves: The Legend of Monkey Island” to pay tribute to the classic “Monkey Island” and is scheduled to be launched on July 20.

Star Wars Outlaws

Developed by Ubisoft and Lucasfilm Games, Star Wars Outlaws puts players in the role of an outlaw heroine surviving between the Galactic Empire and the Rebel Alliance.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

“Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty” will be launched on September 26. During the live broadcast, Keanu reeves was once again introduced in a humorous way, and he will continue to appear as Johnny Silverhand in the game.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Capcom will bring a new action game “Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess” to the Xbox conference.

SEGA Atlus work

SEGA Atlus also released a number of new works at the press conference, including: the new IP “Metaphor: ReFantazio”, “Persona 3 Reload” and “Persona 5 Tactica”. The development team of “Metaphor: ReFantazio” includes: game director Katsura Hashino, character designer Soeshima Cheng Ji, soundtrack composer Meguro Shoji, etc., I feel that there is a lot of “Persona” series feeling left. “Persona 3 Reload” and “Persona 5 Tactica” are remakes and derivative works of existing works.

Many of the games released on “Xbox Games Showcase 2023” will be included in the XBOX GAME PASS on the first day, even the flagship “Starfield”. As long as the quality meets the level, this year XBOX is believed to be the biggest winner.