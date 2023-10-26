Introducing the CODE 11.59 Series: Audemars Piguet’s Bold Innovation in Watchmaking

Audemars Piguet AP Launches New 38mm Size in CODE 11.59 Series

Swiss fine watchmaker Audemars Piguet has unveiled a new addition to its CODE 11.59 series, a 38mm size. The CODE 11.59 series, launched in 2019, has already made a name for itself in the world of luxury watches. Combining bold innovation with classic design, Audemars Piguet has created a timepiece that is destined to become a new classic.

The CODE 11.59 watch breaks away from the traditional octagonal case of the Royal Oak series, instead opting for a round case. The double curved sapphire crystal mirror with a concave center adds a unique and universal view to the watch, reminiscent of an optical instrument. The name itself, CODE 11.59, represents the watch’s characteristics: Challenge, Own, Dare, Evolve, and 11.59, the last minute before the day changes.

In response to the expectations of watch fans, Audemars Piguet has introduced smaller sizes in recent years. The new 38mm size joins the existing range of sizes, allowing different wrists to find the most comfortable fit while retaining the original features. This commitment to catering to diverse preferences is not common in the world of fine watchmaking, but Audemars Piguet has successfully achieved it.

To create the 38mm size, Audemars Piguet has incorporated the slim 5900 movement used in the Royal Oak series 37mm in 2022. At only 4mm thick, this movement provides a balance frequency of up to 4 Hz and a power reserve of up to 60 hours. Its integration into the CODE 11.59 series ensures that despite the reduced size, the watch maintains its exceptional quality.

The attention to detail in the 38mm CODE 11.59 watch is remarkable. The classic octagonal shape, iconic to Audemars Piguet, remains embedded in the middle of the case. The lugs, hollow and welded to the bezel, seamlessly connect to the case. The matte grinding and polished chamfering highlight the multi-faceted geometric structure, emphasizing the watch’s simplicity.

The dial of the CODE 11.59 watch is another standout feature. The new size offers two options: a gorgeous purple dial and an elegant ivory white dial. These lacquer dials are adorned with ripple patterns, jointly developed by Audemars Piguet and Swiss machine-engraved engraver Yann von Kaenel. The patterns create a dynamic color effect, with hundreds of concave dots scattered throughout. The use of PVD coating technology maintains the stamping pattern and enhances its three-dimensional effect, resulting in a visually stunning dial.

Audemars Piguet continues to push boundaries and collaborate with influential figures in various industries. The brand recently partnered with fashion brand 1017 ALYX 9SM, as well as artists Lu Guangzhong and J.Sheon, to create unique timepieces that showcase their individual styles.

The launch of the 38mm CODE 11.59 watch further solidifies Audemars Piguet’s position as a leader in the world of fine watchmaking. With its innovative design, attention to detail, and commitment to meeting the preferences of watch enthusiasts, the CODE 11.59 series continues to captivate and inspire.

