Introducing the Custom Starfield Radeon RX 7900XTX Graphics Card: A Limited Edition Collaboration Between AMD and Bethesda

AMD Announces Limited Edition Starfield Radeon RX 7900XTX Graphics Card

In an exciting partnership with Bethesda’s highly anticipated RPG, Starfield, AMD has revealed a limited edition Starfield Radeon RX 7900XTX graphics card. This stunning graphics card not only delivers top-notch performance but also boasts a unique design inspired by the game’s classic white and orange color scheme.

The Starfield Radeon RX 7900XTX graphics card features eye-catching graphics on the outside of the card and its fans, accentuating its individuality. The design captures the essence of Starfield, making it a must-have for fans of the game and PC enthusiasts alike. Alongside the graphics card, there is also a limited edition Ryzen 7800X3D CPU available, which showcases the Starfield design on its packaging.

However, obtaining one of these limited edition GPUs won’t be easy. With only 500 units available, potential buyers will need to act swiftly. AMD has announced that interested customers can either attend this year’s QuakeCon or participate in a social media giveaway by typing “#AMD” in a Twitch or YouTube chat. This unique approach adds an element of excitement for fans, as they have a chance to win the exclusive graphics card.

The custom Starfield Radeon RX 7900XTX graphics card is a testament to AMD’s dedication to delivering innovative and visually stunning products. The company continues to push boundaries and provide gamers and PC enthusiasts with top-of-the-line hardware. The partnership with Bethesda’s Starfield demonstrates AMD’s commitment to collaboration and its understanding of what gamers truly desire.

If you’re looking to enhance your PC gaming experience and want to add a touch of Starfield to your setup, the limited edition AMD graphics card is undoubtedly worth considering. Be sure to keep an eye out for updates and announcements, as these exclusive GPUs are expected to sell out quickly.

Sources:

– Image Source: [Gamereactor](https://www.gamereactor.cn/images/?textid=572373&id=4081993)

– Twitter Source: [@AMDRadeon](https://twitter.com/amdradeon/status/1689698877891399681?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

