Home » Introducing the Dynamic Fighting Styles of ‘Yinglong’ and ‘Secret Agent’ in Dragon 7 Gaiden
Technology

Introducing the Dynamic Fighting Styles of ‘Yinglong’ and ‘Secret Agent’ in Dragon 7 Gaiden

by admin
Introducing the Dynamic Fighting Styles of ‘Yinglong’ and ‘Secret Agent’ in Dragon 7 Gaiden

Seya Co., Ltd. Unveils Fighting Styles in “Dragon 7 Gaiden”

Seya Co., Ltd., a renowned game developer, has recently released a comprehensive report detailing the two fighting styles featured in their highly anticipated game, “Dragon 7 Gaiden.” The game is set to be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam). The report provides an in-depth introduction to the “Yinglong” and “Secret Agent” fighting styles that players can employ in the game.

According to the report, players will have the option to switch between the two distinct fighting styles of “Yinglong” and “Secret Agent” during battles. The “Yinglong” style represents the final form of a legendary fighting technique created by Kazuma Kiryu, also known as the “Dragon of Dojima.” This style emphasizes sheer strength, allowing players to defeat powerful enemies and utilize the surrounding environment and objects as weapons. On the other hand, the “Secret Agent” style focuses on speed and gadgetry. Inspired by the secret martial art “Da Dao Temple Style Live Killing Technique,” this style combines ancient and modern martial art techniques, making use of special equipment called “small tools.”

The game boasts a continuation of the exhilarating action seen in previous installments, featuring an “ultimate bloody mode” that enhances combat strategy and overall satisfaction. The “bloody action” system, divided into the “Yinglong” and “Secret Agent” styles, showcases Kiryu’s powerful and heroic moves, as well as the precise and efficient moves associated with the Daidaiji School’s fighting art. Moreover, the “ultimate blood mode” can be activated when the fighting spirit reaches a certain level, granting players heightened abilities unique to each style.

The report also reveals new combat elements in the game, including the “Ultimate Counterattack” move, designed to counter boss attacks, and “charged attacks” that deal greater damage to enemies than regular strikes. The “Ultimate Counterattack” delivers devastating blows to the boss, displaying the respective styles’ signature moves. Additionally, the “charged attacks” in the “Yinglong” style offer more destructive power, while the “Secret Agent” style utilizes the four small tools—”Spider,” “Snake,” “Firefly,” and “Bee”—to execute attacks with varying characteristics.

See also  Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Confirmed Time Vol 8 - Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

To further enhance gameplay, players can acquire new skills and abilities through purchasing teaching materials featured in the game’s catalog. These materials include guidebooks, academic books, novels, and manga, each offering unique insights and inspirations for players. Obtaining all the teaching materials and enhancing abilities, however, may come at a considerable cost.

Furthermore, players can upgrade and strengthen the gadgets in the game through an “Enhanced Widget” system. By entrusting a weapon craftsman, players can increase the level and add additional functions to their gadgets, offering a diverse range of possibilities and strategies.

“Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name” is set to be released on November 9, 2023, with a price of 1,190 TWD in Taiwan and 298 HKD in Hong Kong. The game falls under the action-adventure genre and is designed for single-player gameplay.

For more information about the game, please visit the official website of “Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name” or follow RyuStudio Official Facebook and SEGA Asia official website and social media platforms.

You may also like

How to create a style guide: what goes...

The Atari 2600+ console is back, and is...

Rebirth Edge: A Rogue Shooting Game Set in...

Avira AntiVirus: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows privilege escalation

How social networks change with the European DSA:...

Baldur’s Gate III for Xbox to Feature cross-save...

New platform to drive development of CO2-binding batteries

Title: New Rumors Surface about USB-C Cable in...

Cherry presents improved MX switches for mechanical keyboards

The World’s Rarest and Weirdest iPhone Accessories from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy