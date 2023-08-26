Introducing the Dynamic Fighting Styles of ‘Yinglong’ and ‘Secret Agent’ in Dragon 7 Gaiden

Seya Co., Ltd. Unveils Fighting Styles in “Dragon 7 Gaiden”

Seya Co., Ltd., a renowned game developer, has recently released a comprehensive report detailing the two fighting styles featured in their highly anticipated game, “Dragon 7 Gaiden.” The game is set to be available on multiple platforms, including PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, and PC (Steam). The report provides an in-depth introduction to the “Yinglong” and “Secret Agent” fighting styles that players can employ in the game.

According to the report, players will have the option to switch between the two distinct fighting styles of “Yinglong” and “Secret Agent” during battles. The “Yinglong” style represents the final form of a legendary fighting technique created by Kazuma Kiryu, also known as the “Dragon of Dojima.” This style emphasizes sheer strength, allowing players to defeat powerful enemies and utilize the surrounding environment and objects as weapons. On the other hand, the “Secret Agent” style focuses on speed and gadgetry. Inspired by the secret martial art “Da Dao Temple Style Live Killing Technique,” this style combines ancient and modern martial art techniques, making use of special equipment called “small tools.”

The game boasts a continuation of the exhilarating action seen in previous installments, featuring an “ultimate bloody mode” that enhances combat strategy and overall satisfaction. The “bloody action” system, divided into the “Yinglong” and “Secret Agent” styles, showcases Kiryu’s powerful and heroic moves, as well as the precise and efficient moves associated with the Daidaiji School’s fighting art. Moreover, the “ultimate blood mode” can be activated when the fighting spirit reaches a certain level, granting players heightened abilities unique to each style.

The report also reveals new combat elements in the game, including the “Ultimate Counterattack” move, designed to counter boss attacks, and “charged attacks” that deal greater damage to enemies than regular strikes. The “Ultimate Counterattack” delivers devastating blows to the boss, displaying the respective styles’ signature moves. Additionally, the “charged attacks” in the “Yinglong” style offer more destructive power, while the “Secret Agent” style utilizes the four small tools—”Spider,” “Snake,” “Firefly,” and “Bee”—to execute attacks with varying characteristics.

To further enhance gameplay, players can acquire new skills and abilities through purchasing teaching materials featured in the game’s catalog. These materials include guidebooks, academic books, novels, and manga, each offering unique insights and inspirations for players. Obtaining all the teaching materials and enhancing abilities, however, may come at a considerable cost.

Furthermore, players can upgrade and strengthen the gadgets in the game through an “Enhanced Widget” system. By entrusting a weapon craftsman, players can increase the level and add additional functions to their gadgets, offering a diverse range of possibilities and strategies.

“Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name” is set to be released on November 9, 2023, with a price of 1,190 TWD in Taiwan and 298 HKD in Hong Kong. The game falls under the action-adventure genre and is designed for single-player gameplay.

For more information about the game, please visit the official website of “Dragon Among Men 7 Legendary Hero No Name” or follow RyuStudio Official Facebook and SEGA Asia official website and social media platforms.

