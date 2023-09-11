Introducing the Gears of War ‘Never Fight Alone’ Year 2 T-Shirt: Supporting Suicide Prevention and Combating Loneliness

Gears of War Launches Second Year of Commitment to Suicide Prevention with New “Never Fight Alone” T-Shirt

Last year, Gears of War, a popular gaming league, made a groundbreaking announcement that 1% of all net revenue, including games and merchandise, would be donated to an organization known as “Never Fight Alone”. This organization focuses on suicide prevention and aid projects. The league stated that this was not a one-time initiative, but a long-term commitment, emphasizing that all net proceeds would go towards supporting the cause.

Continuing their dedication to suicide prevention, Gears of War is once again back at the event, unveiling the highly anticipated “Never Fight Alone” Year 2 T-Shirt. With this product, 100% of the net proceeds will be directly donated to organizations dedicated to preventing suicide and combating loneliness.

The design of the t-shirt is created by renowned artist Matt Ryan Tobin, ensuring a unique and visually appealing garment. By purchasing this exclusive t-shirt, not only can fans of the game indulge themselves with a fashionable item but also contribute to a noble cause. The t-shirt is available for purchase at the Xbox Gear Shop, priced at £24.95 / €28.95. The stylish design is showcased in an image below, tempting potential buyers to grab this must-have item.

This initiative allows gamers and Gears of War enthusiasts to spoil themselves while simultaneously making a positive impact. By supporting this cause, individuals can contribute to suicide prevention efforts and help combat the prevalent issue of loneliness.

Gears of War’s commitment to suicide prevention through their “Never Fight Alone” initiative has proven to be commendable. By donating a portion of their revenue and designing unique merchandise, they continue to raise awareness and make a difference in combating suicide. With their second year of commitment, they are bridging the gaming community with a vital cause, using their platform to address mental health issues and foster support and understanding.

As the gaming industry gains prominence and influence, it is heartening to see Gears of War championing such an important cause. Their dedication sets a precedent for other gaming leagues and organizations to follow suit in using their reach for social good.

If you want to make a difference this autumn and support a worthy cause, head over to the Xbox Gear Shop to purchase the Gears of War “Never Fight Alone” Year 2 T-Shirt. Remember, your purchase not only empowers you to display your love for the game but also contributes to saving lives and combating loneliness. Together, let’s fight the battle against suicide and loneliness, one t-shirt at a time.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

