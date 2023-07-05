Introducing the Giant LEGO Liebherr Crawler Crane: A Massive Construction Marvel!

LEGO Unveils Massive Working Crane Set

LEGO enthusiasts get ready, because the toy giant is about to release its biggest and most complex set yet. Introducing the Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000, a massive working crane set that stands a meter tall.

With a staggering 2,883 pieces, this set is not for the faint of heart. Measuring 100cm in height, 110cm in length, and 28cm in width, this crane is sure to impress both LEGO fans and construction aficionados alike. It’s time to clear some serious white space if you plan on building and displaying this behemoth.

What sets this crane apart is its impressive range of capabilities. The Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 features tank steering, a rotating turntable, luffing jib, winch, load sensing, and 24 unique weight elements as counterweights. It even comes equipped with a power motor and a smart hub that requires 12 AA batteries.

However, this extraordinary set comes with a price tag to match its size and complexity. The Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 will retail for £579.99/€679.99 and is set to debut on August 1, 2023.

LEGO has been known for its large-scale sets in the past, including the popular Lego Super Star Destroyer and other iconic landmarks like the Titanic, Millennium Falcon, Eiffel Tower, Hogwarts Castle, AT-AT, Green Giant set, and various cars. However, this latest addition to the lineup takes the LEGO building experience to new heights.

Whether you’re a die-hard LEGO fan or simply appreciate impressive engineering, the Liebherr Crawler Crane LR 13000 is sure to capture the imagination of builders young and old. So mark your calendars for the release date and prepare for an unforgettable building adventure that will tower above the rest.