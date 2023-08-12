Introducing the Innovation of Cavity Design: Enhancing Sound Quality with Metal and Stone

New Cavity Design Revolutionizes Metal and Stone

ACT06 and ACT07 Unveil Groundbreaking Technology

The world of audio technology has just experienced a seismic shift with the introduction of ACT06 and ACT07’s new cavity design. These innovative devices feature a brand new 10mm Myrinx SS moving coil unit specifically tailored for the revolutionary material of the new cavity. The unique design of the unit magnet and diaphragm sets it apart from its predecessors, significantly reducing impedance and making the new cavity easier to push. Furthermore, these portable Digital Audio Players (DAP) exhibit exceptional sound performance, delivering solid bass and an unparalleled timbre of zinc cupronickel.

The two cavities, ACT06 and ACT07, utilize a combination of materials similar to the previously acclaimed ACT03 and ACT04 models. ACT06 employs a cupronickel/white jadeite composition, while ACT07 is made with cupronickel/jadeite. The incorporation of zinc cupronickel in these chambers, a combination of nickel and zinc metal, not only imparts a striking silvery appearance but also contributes to enhanced durability and corrosion resistance compared to traditional brass materials. Renowned for its loud and rich acoustic qualities, zinc cupronickel is widely employed in professional orchestral instruments such as flutes and saxophones.

While both chambers boast remarkable features, ACT06 and ACT07 distinguish themselves through their respective baffles. ACT06 utilizes white jade as the baffle material, while ACT07 employs emerald. The zinc-nickel copper shell significantly impacts the basic tuning of these devices, while the baffle section adds a unique sound reverberation to the cavity. This concept is akin to the notion of a speaker’s baffle, where different materials control sound reflection angles. The combination of white jade with ACT06 provides astounding sound accuracy, while the use of emerald stone in ACT07 yields a more powerful bass dynamic, achieving the ideal sound orientation envisioned by the manufacturer.

Enthusiasts and professionals alike are eagerly awaiting the release of ACT06 and ACT07, as these groundbreaking devices promise to reshape the landscape of audio technology. With their innovative new cavity design and use of cutting-edge materials, these portable DAPs are set to deliver an unparalleled listening experience that transcends conventional expectations. Brace yourselves for a new era of metal and stone in the audio industry!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

