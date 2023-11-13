Introducing the JONSBO C6 Handle: A Small Chassis with Outstanding Expandability and Heat Dissipation

Introducing the JONSBO C6 Handle Portable Case: Compact, Expandable, and Perfect for Gamers

Fans of small-sized cases rejoice! JONSBO has introduced the successor to the legendary small chassis C2 with the new C6 Handle portable case. This innovative case features a detachable modular body, greatly improving heat dissipation and expansion capabilities, all in a compact and portable design.

Measuring at 266mm long, 202mm wide, and 295.2mm high, the C6 Handle is perfect for those looking for a small form factor mATX case. What sets this case apart is its excellent expandability. The front panel, top cover, and side panels are equipped with circular hole panels, providing optimal heat dissipation. Additionally, the case can accommodate two 2.5-inch devices or one 3.5-inch device on the front panel, with the option to install a 120mm fan if a hard disk is not installed. The top, bottom, and sides of the case also provide ample space for the installation of 120 or 140mm fans.

In terms of I/O, the case features USB3.2, USB3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, and HD audio input/output sockets, ensuring that users have all the connectivity they need. The internal space can accommodate mATX motherboards, graphics cards up to 255mm, CPU radiators up to 75mm, and power supplies in standard ATX sizes.

With a focus on user convenience, the C6 Handle comes with a detachable handle for easy transportation. The unique design allows for easy disassembly, with removable front panels, top covers, and side panels all featuring mesh designs to improve heat dissipation.

The case also includes numerous accessories such as cable ties, various fixing screws, and a handle. Its overall small size and detachable handle make it a convenient option for gamers who are constantly on the move.

Overall, the JONSBO C6 Handle portable case is a game-changer in the world of small form factor cases. Its compact size, excellent expandability, and superior heat dissipation make it a top choice for gamers and PC enthusiasts looking for a small but powerful case. If you’re in the market for a small-sized case with outstanding expansion capabilities, the JONSBO C6 Handle portable case is definitely worth considering.

