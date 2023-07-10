Introducing the Linghang Neo Forza DDR5-5600: A New Option for Non-Binary Capacity and Powerful Overclocking Performance

Linghang Neo Forza Launches New DDR5-5600 Memory with Non-Binary Capacity and Powerful Overclocking Performance

In the world of computer memory, capacity is calculated in binary, where the exponential multiples of 2 are expressed. However, a new option has emerged for players who are looking for non-binary memory capacity. Linghang Neo Forza has introduced the DDR5-5600 memory, offering two capacities of 24GB and 48GB.

The DDR5-5600 memory from Linghang Neo Forza is compatible with the latest Intel and AMD platforms. It features a working frequency of 5600MT/s and does not have a heat sink design. The memory package includes the brand markings, parameter stickers, and company information. The memory itself has a sleek design without a heat sink, and it showcases its operating frequency, capacity, and other specifications.

In terms of performance, the DDR5-5600 memory has been put through rigorous testing on a platform consisting of an Intel Core i9-13900K CPU, NZXT Kraken Elite 280 RGB Cooler, ASRock Z790 Taichi motherboard, Neo Forza DDR5-5600 24GB RAM (x2), WD Black 1TB NVMe SSD, XFX XTR 750W PSU, and Windows 11 Professional 64 Bit operating system.

The performance tests revealed impressive results. In the AIDA64 memory bandwidth test, the DDR5-5600 memory achieved a read rate of 88.431GB/s, write rate of 77.506GB/s, and copy rate of 78.552GB/s. Other benchmarks, such as Fritz Chess Benchmark, wPrime, Super PI, and 7Zip, also demonstrated the memory’s capabilities.

Additionally, the DDR5-5600 memory was tested for RAMDISK performance. It exhibited impressive results with write speeds of up to 21359MB/s and read speeds of up to 12855MB/s in the AJA System Test. The ATTO Disk Benchmark showed maximum read speeds of 47.94GB/s and maximum write speeds of 62.88GB/s. Crystal Disk Mark further confirmed the memory’s high performance with write speeds of 71223.05MB/s and read speeds of 45452.61MB/s.

Furthermore, the DDR5-5600 memory was overclocked to DDR5-8000 CL46, showcasing its strong overclocking performance. The overclocked memory achieved impressive results in various benchmarks, surpassing the performance of its default settings.

In conclusion, Linghang Neo Forza’s DDR5-5600 24GB memory offers impressive performance and allows for increased capacity options. Its design is simple yet efficient, and it offers excellent overclocking capabilities. With its high read and write rates, low latency, and exceptional RAMDISK performance, this memory is a great choice for those seeking non-binary capacity DDR5 memory with excellent overclocking performance.

