Introducing the Razer Cobra Pro: A New Generation of Customizable Symmetrical Mice with Wireless Freedom and Functionality

Razer Launches New Cobra Series Mice with Customization Features

February 15, 2023

Gaming hardware manufacturer Razer has introduced its latest line of computer mice under the Cobra series. The new mice are touted as a next-generation model, offering users a high level of customization options and a wide range of functions.

One standout from the series is the Razer Cobra Pro, a wireless option that aims to provide gamers with a seamless gaming experience. The mouse boasts up to 10 customizable buttons, with seven on the upper side, two on the left side, and one on the bottom. Additionally, the Cobra Pro features 11 independently set RGB light-emitting areas, allowing users to personalize the aesthetics of their gaming setup. The device also offers the ability to swiftly switch between profiles, with the capability to store up to five different profiles.

On the technical side, the Cobra Pro utilizes the same Focus Pro 30K photoreceptor, third-generation optical micro switch, and HyperSpeed wireless technology found in the popular Basilisk V3 Pro model. Weighing in at only 77g, the mouse is lightweight and comfortable for long gaming sessions. The HyperSpeed wireless connection provides up to 100 hours of power, while Bluetooth connectivity extends the battery life to a remarkable 170 hours. Charging can be done through a USB-C port, or users have the option to purchase the Razer Mouse Dock Pro charging stand for wireless charging convenience.

Accompanying the wireless Cobra Pro is its wired counterpart, simply named “Cobra.” With a similar design, the Cobra mouse offers a competitive option for gamers who prefer a wired mouse experience. Weighing just 58g without wires, the Cobra also features third-generation optical micro switches and an 8,500dpi photoreceptor. However, it does have fewer buttons, with only six, and the RGB lighting is limited to the tail area of the mouse.

For gamers interested in the Razer Cobra Pro, it is available for purchase at a price of HK$1,049 / NT$4,299. There is also an option to purchase a set that includes the wireless charging stand, priced at HK$1,409 / NT$5,693. The wired Razer Cobra is priced at HK$329 / NT$1,349.

Razer continues to innovate in the gaming hardware industry, catering to the demands of esports professionals and gaming enthusiasts alike. The Cobra series of mice promises to deliver a high degree of customization and functionality, elevating the gaming experience to new heights.

