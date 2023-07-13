Introducing the Razer Cobra Series: Unleash Immersive Gaming with Customizable Control and RGB Lighting

Razer Introduces New Cobra Series Gaming Mouse with Customizable Features and RGB Lighting

California, USA – Razer, a leading global gaming hardware manufacturer, has unveiled its latest addition to the gaming mouse market with the innovative Razer Cobra series. This new series aims to deliver a balanced and immersive gaming experience by incorporating cutting-edge technology and customizable features.

The star of the Cobra series is the Razer Cobra Pro, a wireless symmetrical mouse that offers unparalleled control and customization options. With 10 customizable controls, 5 onboard memory profiles, and 11 individually addressable Chroma RGB zones, gamers can personalize their gaming experience like never before. This makes the Cobra Pro the most immersive and feature-rich wireless symmetrical mouse in the market.

Barrie Ooi, Head of PC Gaming at Razer, said, “We saw a gap in the market for mice that could provide a balanced and immersive gaming experience. This realization led us to create the new Cobra series. The Cobra Pro is unrivaled as the most immersive, feature-rich wireless symmetrical mouse available today, and we can’t wait for our community to try it out for themselves.”

The Cobra Pro boasts a sleek and symmetrical design, with 7 buttons on the top, 2 buttons on the side, and 1 button on the bottom, redefining accessibility and offering endless possibilities for quick access to commands. Razer’s Hypershift feature enables temporary secondary functions for existing button assignments, adding a new layer of gaming experience. Additionally, the mouse supports five onboard memory profiles that can be easily configured via Razer Synapse, allowing for seamless profile switching for different gaming scenarios.

Streamers and professional gamers are already praising the new Cobra Pro. OTK co-founder and Twitch Streamer Mizkif said, “Being able to switch between my mouse preferences to seamlessly optimize across different games was a game-changer for me. I also can’t get over how good RGB looks in my gaming setup – it adds so much color and fun to my desk.”

The Cobra series also introduces the Smart Dimming feature, allowing gamers to automatically conserve battery by dimming the RGB lighting during gameplay and restoring full-color displays during active use. This feature enhances the already extensive suite of Chroma RGB peripherals, making the Cobra series a fantastic addition to Razer’s lighting ecosystem.

In terms of technical excellence, the Cobra Pro leverages Razer’s advanced gaming technology. It features the award-winning Razer Basilisk V3 Pro’s Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, Optical Mouse Switch Gen-3, and HyperSpeed, providing gamers with precise control and responsiveness. The mouse can be upgraded to a true 4000 Hz polling rate via the Razer Mouse Dock Pro or the Razer HyperPolling wireless adapter for extreme gaming performance.

Despite its feature-packed design, the Cobra Pro remains lightweight, weighing just 77 grams. This ensures maximum comfort and maneuverability during intense gameplay sessions. With up to 100 hours of playtime on HyperSpeed Wireless (an impressive 170 hours with Bluetooth), gamers can now enjoy uninterrupted gaming anytime, anywhere. The USB Type-C Speedflex cable enables fast and seamless charging, while wireless charging is available with the Razer Mouse Dock Pro or the Razer Wireless Charging Puck for added convenience.

For casual gamers who prefer a wired connection, Razer offers the Razer Cobra. This wired mouse is lightweight, durable, and features eight customizable controls and a stunning gradient Chroma backlight.

With its superior precision, unrivaled customization options, and dazzling aesthetics, the Razer Cobra series sets the new standard in gaming mice. Razer once again proves its commitment to delivering innovative products that cater to the needs and preferences of gamers worldwide.

For more information on the Razer Cobra family, please visit Razer’s official website at Razer.com.

