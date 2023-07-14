Introducing the ROG Ally: The Ultimate PC Handheld for Gamers

Title: ROG Ally: The New E-Sports Handheld Changing the Game

Subtitle: The powerful and versatile gaming handheld takes the e-sports market by storm

This month, gaming enthusiasts have been buzzing with excitement as they get their hands on the latest gaming device, the ROG Ally. With the rapid development of technology, gamers can now enjoy their favorite tabletop games anywhere and anytime.

Previous handheld devices for e-sports were not as well-known, with lesser-known brands dominating the market. But now, a serious e-sports manufacturer has emerged, capturing the attention of gamers worldwide. ROG Ally, the PC handheld, has turned dreams into reality for gamers everywhere.

Tangerine, known for its in-depth product reviews, presents ten questions about the ROG Ally gaming handheld, giving gamers all the information they need to know about this revolutionary device. Additionally, Tangerine sheds light on the correct pronunciation of “Ally” to dispel any previous misconceptions.

The article goes on to explain the reasoning behind ROG’s decision to launch an e-sports handheld. With gaming notebooks reaching maturity and the success of the ROG Phone series, the gaming laptop team wanted to channel their accumulated research and innovation energy into creating something new. After five years of hard work, ROG Ally was born. Its appearance at Computex generated a lot of excitement and positive feedback.

ROG Ally boasts an impressive array of features. Powered by the Windows 11 operating system, gamers can store all their favorite game platforms on one handheld device. From Xbox Game Pass to Steam, Epic Games, and more, ROG Ally seamlessly connects to these platforms, offering a versatile gaming experience. The device caters to different gaming scenarios, including Me Time, We Time, and Pro Time, allowing gamers to play on-the-go, connect to a TV screen for multiplayer gaming, or enjoy a full PC gaming experience.

The article highlights the current purchase discount for ROG Ally, enticing readers to grab this gaming handheld before the offer ends. Customers who purchase before July 31st will receive a 3-month PC Game Pass serial number upon logging in. ROG passport members can enjoy an additional 6-month Game Pass subscription. Furthermore, there is a limited offer of 65% off ROG headphones with every purchase.

In terms of gaming performance, ROG Ally exceeds expectations. It can handle popular games like “Overcooked” and “Moving Out” with ease, and even more demanding games like “Hogwarts Inheritance” perform exceptionally well. The device’s AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme processor offers impressive CPU performance, surpassing its competitors in both single-core and multi-core benchmarks. The touch screen, with its 1080P FHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 7ms response time, provides a vibrant and detailed gaming experience.

Weighing in at 613.8 grams, ROG Ally offers a comfortable gaming experience for extended periods. Its ergonomic design ensures that 90% of thumb movements can be easily executed. The device’s sleek white design with neon reflective strips adds a touch of sophistication.

Finally, the article addresses the availability of ROG Ally in only white and moonlight white colors, emphasizing the need for proper care and maintenance. Instructions for cleaning and maintaining the device are provided, ensuring that users can keep their ROG Ally in top condition.

In conclusion, ROG Ally has made a significant impact on the e-sports handheld market. With its powerful performance, versatile gaming capabilities, and sleek design, it has become a must-have for gaming enthusiasts worldwide.