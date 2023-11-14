Introducing the World’s First Transformable Gaming Mouse: Serafim M1

Shield variable shell and transform it into a stylish and stylish gaming mouse! With 3 different appearances, ergonomic design, and customizable features, the Serafim M1 gaming mouse is revolutionizing the way we interact with our computer peripherals. The mouse’s micro switch is ultra-resistant to 60 million clicks, with a service life increase of 300%. The sensitivity of 12800DPI and return rate of 1000Hz provide smooth and fast response feedback, making it perfect for both business and gaming use.

The Serafim M1 also features 16.8 million full-color RGB lighting effects, offering 14 different lighting effects for a customizable and stylish look. The mouse is compatible with Windows, MAC OS, and Linux, and the custom APP allows for advanced settings and personal configuration files. With the ability to switch between 3 game modes and 1 office mode, the Serafim M1 provides a versatile and high-performance gaming experience.

But the most innovative feature of the Serafim M1 is the M1 Shield variable shell, which allows the mouse to transform into a stylish gaming mouse with black and red interchangeable shells. The variable shell provides a comfortable grip and stylish design, with a streamlined body shape and U-shaped LED light bar at the bottom to display the customizable RGB lighting effects. The Serafim M1 also comes with anti-slip cushions on the bottom and an Instant A825 sensor for precise and accurate performance.

Overall, the Serafim M1 gaming mouse offers a unique and customizable experience for both business and gaming use. With its innovative design and transformable features, the Serafim M1 is redefining what it means to be a mouse in the modern world. Whether you’re working on business documents or playing games, the Serafim M1 is the perfect companion for a smooth and stylish performance.