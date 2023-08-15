Introducing the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3: Xiaomi’s Answer to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold5

Xiaomi Launches its Highly Anticipated Xiaomi MIX Fold 3, Competing with Samsung’s Galaxy Fold5

Xiaomi has made a grand entry into the world of smartphones with its latest offering, the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3. This foldable device is seen as a direct rival to Samsung’s Galaxy Fold5, and it brings along significant advancements in hardware and capabilities. This launch solidifies Xiaomi’s position as a leader in flexible screen technology and innovative devices.

One of the key highlights of the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is its performance, driven by the powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. This processor ensures exceptional performance, even for the most demanding tasks. Additionally, Xiaomi has partnered with Leica to develop a high-quality periscope telephoto camera, elevating the photographic experience to new heights. Users can now capture moments with stunning clarity and extraordinary detail.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 also boasts an optimized design and screen. It is thinner and lighter than its predecessor, making it more comfortable to hold and carry with a thickness of only 10.86 millimeters when closed and 5.26 millimeters when open. Its durability is also guaranteed, thanks to the ultra-resistant steel hinge designed to withstand up to 500,000 opening and closing cycles.

The improvements extend to the displays as well. The main screen features an Eco OLED Plus, offering an impressive 8.025-inch diagonal with a resolution of 2160×1916 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer screen, on the other hand, is a 6.56-inch AMOLED with a resolution of 2520×1080 pixels, boasting Samsung E6 technology for enhanced brightness and energy efficiency.

Power and storage capabilities are exceptional on the Xiaomi MIX Fold 3. It comes equipped with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and offers storage options of 256 GB, 512 GB, or even 1024 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. This ensures smooth performance and ample space to store photos, videos, and apps without any issues.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is equipped with a state-of-the-art rear camera module comprising of four lenses. These include a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 10-megapixel telephoto lens with 75mm zoom capability, and a 12-megapixel periscope-telephoto lens with 115mm zoom. Furthermore, two 20-megapixel front cameras are included for stunning selfies and clear video calls.

For added personalization, users have the option to choose between a fiberglass or composite chassis, allowing them to customize the device according to their preferences.

The Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 will be initially available exclusively in China, with prices varying depending on the configuration. The version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage will retail for 8,999 yuan ($1,239.63 USD), the 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage variant will cost 9,999 yuan ($1,377.39 USD), and the top-tier version with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of storage will be priced at 10,999 yuan ($1,515.14 USD). While unofficial channels might make the device available in other regions, the international version with MIUI Fold 14, based on Android 13, aims to reach an even wider audience in the future.

Xiaomi’s Xiaomi MIX Fold 3 is set to disrupt the smartphone market with its cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional functionality. It is expected to give tough competition to other foldable devices in the market, including Samsung’s Galaxy Fold5.

