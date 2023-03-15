And how do you use microvideos in marketing and digital learning?

Video content is becoming more and more important with an unmissable trend: short videos. YouTube started rolling out its YouTube Shorts in 2020, which allows a video to be a maximum of 60 seconds long. And the TikTok platform thrives on short videos, sometimes just a few seconds long. Microvideos follow this trend. Read in the article what microvideos actually are, how they are structured and for which purposes they are particularly well suited.

What is a microvideo?

A microvideo is a short video that is only as long as it needs to be. The length of a micro video is approximately 6 to a maximum of 60 seconds. Microvideos can convey a certain fact or call for an action. The starting point of a microvideo can be, for example, an experience, a thought, an idea or an image. Microvideos are characterized by the fact that they can be combined to create a longer video presentation (a macro video).

Anyone can become a video maker these days with a smartphone in their pocket. It is still common for human video editors to put together longer videos from many individual pieces of content. In the future, an AI (Artificial Intelligence) will be able to select microvideos and compile longer content for specific target groups. Basically, this function is already taken over by the algorithm of platforms like Facebook or Instagram, which constantly suggests and strings together new short videos. The creation of optimal, short video content with regard to dynamically generated content is therefore practical and future-oriented.

See also The game crashes or freezes halfway through the game?This keyboard combination can fix some problems, both Win10 and Win11 are applicable | T Kebang Produce your own videos with Camtasia Camtasia is a powerful video tool that is easy to use. In just a few steps you can record, import, edit and save videos in the desired format. Download Free Trial

How do you use microvideos for digital learning?

Learning and explanatory videos are popular, both in digital further education and in school and university teaching. If you create online courses with video content yourself, then a crucial question is: how long can they be and how much information should they contain?

Short microvideos offer many advantages for digital learning: First of all, they reduce the viewer’s cognitive load because they break down the content into individual components and convey it bit by bit. The cognitive load is defined as the amount of information that the brain has to process. The aim is to always offer the learner exactly as much information as he can absorb and use.

dr Richard Mayer, educational psychologist and professor of psychology at the University of California, Santa Barbara, shows in his multimedia theory how our brain processes images and sound. When we watch videos, we first store images and sounds in our sensory memory. These impressions only stay there for a few seconds. The interpreted information is transferred from sensory memory to our working memory. Images and sounds stay there for about twenty seconds. After sufficient repetition by watching a microvideo several times or by applying what has been learned in practice, the information is then stored in our long-term memory.

In order to reduce the cognitive load, the images and audio content recorded through the eyes and ears must not contain any extraneous information. What is incidental information? An example is background music that doesn’t make a how-to video any better, or text in a marketing video that distracts from the action being shown. So, incidental information is anything that doesn’t really add to the viewer’s understanding.

Other examples of reducing cognitive load:

simplified graphic representations such as symbols or pictograms instead of photos

short, simple texts on the screen

Sound Effects for Animations

spoken comments instead of text overlays

Use a camera pictogram or symbol instead of a photo from a camera.

The structure of microvideos

The structure of microvideos

There are two basic formulas for building microvideos, depending on whether they are educational videos or marketing videos. Even if these are very similar in structure, they have very different objectives:

Educational videos must have a low cognitive load on viewers and use emotions strategically.

Marketing videos have more emotional content, but must contain a clear message and a targeted call to action.

Let’s take a closer look at the structure of educational and marketing videos that are 30-60 seconds long:

Creation of microvideos for teaching and training

This structure presents a balanced relationship between emotion and consumable learning content:

Emotional Pull = gaining the viewer’s attention through emotions

Priming = prepare viewers with background information

Content = learning content

Reflection = reflection of the treated content

Emotional Push = At ​​the end, the viewers are emotionally touched and/or the next learning steps follow.

Creation of microvideos for marketing

The stages of a marketing microvideo are very similar to those of the educational video. However, marketing videos use more emotions and often also contain music:

Attention = arouse interest in the viewer

Need = show need for product or service

Satisfaction = Demonstrate product benefits or service benefits

Visualization = visualization and description of a new reality

Action = call to action and show the steps needed to create this new reality

Now it’s your turn

Do you already use microvideos or can you imagine using microvideos for your work? Then get your footage into the right format with Camtasia, a simple and intuitive video editing software.