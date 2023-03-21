The Italian authorities criticize that TikTok has not yet implemented any protective measures. Furthermore, suicide posts and dangerous challenges are not prevented.

The Italian antitrust authorities have an investigation against the video platform TikTok because of one”Challenge” recorded as dangerous is classified. This was shared by the authority in a press release on Tuesday. The research involves a challenge called the “French Scar,” in which young people pinch each other’s faces hard enough to leave a scar. Much more harmless than previous challenges, however, the Italian authorities are not on good terms with TikTok. The death of a 10-year-old girl caused by the “Blackout” challenge still weighs too heavily.

TikTok have not yet planned adequate content monitoring systems to dangerous Remove topics that encourage suicide, self-harm or harmful dietary habits, according to the Italian antitrust authority.

On TikTok there are numerous challenges that participants face dangerous Actions are animated in which they should film themselves in order to then put the videos on the web. The death of a ten year old girl in Palermo as a result of a TikTok–Challenge had 2021 dismay in Italy triggered and fueled debates about children’s access to the internet. Apparently the child had a “blackoutChallenge‘, a challenge among teenagers to lose consciousness, and did not survive the aftermath. Several related underage deaths have been reported around the world.

The Internet platform, which is particularly popular with children and young people and belongs to the China-based company Bytedance, initially did not respond to a request for comment. However, especially with regard to the impending bans in the USA and across the Atlantic, TikTok is making great efforts to de-escalate and is trying to take measures to calm politicians and data protection experts.

(APA/DPA/bagre)