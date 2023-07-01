Investments in startups in Italy are collapsing. In the first six months -57%

In June 2023, 98.35 million euros were invested in startups, in 19 capital increases: in June 2022 there had been 18 deals, for a total of 87.20 million. Among the operations of this month, the 61 million collected by Aavantgarde, the 6 million by Develhope, the 5 million by Isaac stand out. To these must be added the equity crowdfunding campaigns, 6 in all, which raised a monthly total of 1.09 million.

The total raised in the first six months of the year by startups in venture capital investments is 506.36 million in 90 deals: in detail 2 debt operations, 3 grants, 6 pre seed rounds, 65 seed rounds, 11 series A and 3 series B. Bending spoons (70 million), Aavantgarde bio (61 million), Axelera AI (50 million), Alps blockchain (40 million), Energy Dome (40 million) the most significant capital increases. In the first six months of 2022, 1.2 billion euros had been raised in 125 deals. In six months, 24.3 million were collected from equity crowdfunding operations.

Merger between Digital Magics and LVenture

The boards of directors of LVenture Group, an ‘early stage venture capital’ operator that invests in digital startups with high growth potential, listed on the Euronext Milan market, and of Digital Magics, an Italian certified business incubator, listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, approved the project for the merger by incorporation of Digital Magics into LVenture Group announced last March.

The operation thus creates “an operator of international significance, with the aim of attracting the best talents and start-ups, contributing to the digital transformation of companies and the enhancement of open innovation, for an ever greater creation of value and return for the shareholders”. “The largest private Italian player dedicated to investing in start-ups and open innovation” is born. The exchange ratio has been defined: the shareholders of Digital Magics, who will have 63% of the capital, will receive 46 shares of the company resulting from the merger for every 5 shares held.

Exit per Kippy

The Swiss data company Datamars acquires Kippy, an Italian startup that develops and produces IoT devices capable of locating and monitoring the health of pets. The operation was coordinated by Growth Capital, an advisor active in the sector of capital increases and extraordinary finance operations for startups and scaleups. HERE the details of the operation.

Exit, Irene will acquire the ReMat

Iren has completed the purchase of the majority of Remat, a startup active in the circular economy sector, with a total investment of 3.5 million euro.

Mobility, Stellantis ventures invests 100 million

Stellantis ventures, the venture capital fund of Stellantis, has selected ten startups and a venture capital fund operating in the mobility sector. It will invest, as specified HERE, 100 million. Three of the projects supported by Stellantis ventures will be launched this year. HERE the operation explained.

Aerospace, Cdp vc launches Galaxia

Cdp vc has announced the launch of the investment activity of Galaxia, the National Technology Transfer Pole for Aerospace, created to give an impetus to the development of startups conceived within research laboratories specialized in the sector. HERE the other details.

Space technologies, Deep blue ventures is born

Established Deep blue ventures, a fund created to support startups, spin-offs and more generally innovation initiatives in the aerospace sector with a particular focus on artificial intelligence technologies applied to the healthcare and sustainability sectors. The fund makes its debut with an endowment of 40.8 million euros. The first closing was underwritten by the European Investment Fund and by CDP Venture Capital through its technology transfer fund.

Drones, Leonardo enters Flyingbasket

Leonardo entered with a 10% stake in the capital of Flyingbasket, a South Tyrolean startup that develops Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (drones) for the transport of goods in critical situations and places. Flyingbasket also announced a 2 million round with Cysero closed in recent months.

Green, Exor investe in Charm industrial

Exor, the holding company of the Agnelli family, through the venture capital vehicle Exor Ventures participated in the $100 million Series B round of Charm industrial, a Californian scale-up company specializing in the capture of CO2 from the atmosphere. The round was led by General catalyst. Lowercarbon, Kinnevik, Thrive capital and Elad Gil participated in the operation. Details HERE.

Analytics, Sas wants to invest 1 billion in three years

Sas, a multinational active in analytics, has announced that it will invest $1 billion over the next three years in the development of analytics solutions aimed at meeting the specific needs of certain industrial sectors such as banking, public, insurance, healthcare, commercial, manufacturing and energy .

L’Open Innovation Summit di Digital Magics

From 30 June to 1 July appointment in Saint-Vincent with the Open Innovation Summit, an annual event organized by Digital Magics. This year’s theme “Man at the centre”, in the foreground industrial and technological humanism and ethical innovation.

Mundimoto raises 10 million

Mundimoto, a Catalan startup that buys, sells and rents motorcycles, has closed a 10 million euro round of financing. Participated in the P101 operation.

Biotech, Aavantgarde collected 61 million

Aavantgarde closed a 61 million series A loan led by the US Atlas venture and the European Forbion, with the participation of Longwood fund and Sofinnova, through the Sofinnova telethon fund. HERE the other details of the operation.

Coding, 6 million capital increase for Develhope

Developer, a startup that has created a coding school, has collected a new round of funding of 6 million euros with Cdp vc, through the Fondo Italia venture II – Fondo Imprese Sud, Opes Italia and Sefea Impact.

5 million for Isaac, the startup that makes buildings safe

Isaac, a startup that deals with making buildings and critical infrastructures safe from earthquakes and vibrations, has completed a 5 million euro series A round. Supported by the historical investors 360 capital and Novacapital, Isaac obtained the support of Cdp vc, through the Evoluzione funds and Corporate partners The Infratech sector, as lead investor.

Jet hr closes a 4.7 million pre seed. Inside also Exor

Jet hr closed a €4.7 million pre-seed round. To act as lead investor in the Exor ventures operation and the Italian founders fund.

Capital increase of 3 million for Ermes cyber security

Ermes cyber security has closed a series A round of 3 million led by Sinergia venture capital.

June’s other investments

Greenyl raises 3 million

Finapp, 3 milioni dall’European Innovation Council

Colossus gets 2.5 million

2.5 million for Freedome.

New resources for Repron therapeutics.

Eligo raised 998,000 euros from Brb holding.

800,000 euro seed for Muscope.

First loan of 500,000 euros for Crono.

Hotiday, pre seed round of 500 thousand euros.

Pre seed da 500 mila euro per Elephants.

Valuematic, a spin-off of the Imt High School of Lucca, has closed a 160,000 euro round.

Devo and Pelo Matto (Mamazen) both raise 100,000 euros.

Equity crowdfunding

These startups and innovative SMEs closed the equity crowdfunding campaigns:

Not to lose the thread. Last month’s news HERE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

