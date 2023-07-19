thanks supports My system in the evolution of automation processes of theAccounts Payablesimplifying and speeding up the invoice management.

The need for Mei System arises from a significant growth in business volumes which has consequently resulted in a growing volume of supplier invoices which have to be account. Accounting for supplier invoices is still a repetitive system with low added value that requires the user the manual association between the invoice, the order and the load of goods.

Mei System’s goal was to find a solution that, by integrating with the company’s ERP, could manage the registration of invoices in an automated way.

Enrico Pulcini, Administrative Manager of Mei System

In order to speed up the work of registering supplier invoices, helping our office collaborators to eliminate repetitive, manual and low value-added processes, we surveyed the market to understand what solutions were offered to us to streamline and automate work.

We chose Esker for the reference brought by Davide Fazzini, but also and above all for the experience in the document automation sector and for the modern, clean and functional interface of the solution.

Esker propone soluzioni end-to-end innovative characterized by the presence of a certified connector to integrate with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations and manage the complete billing flow through a single platform.

Invoice management, Esker for Mei System

Simultaneously with the launch of the automatic accounting of supplier invoices project, MEI System and Esker have decided, in order to have a single service provider for the management of the electronic invoicing flow, to also adopt Esker as an intermediary at the SDI of the invoicing cycle active.

Davide Fazzini, Group Controller and Administration Team Leader of Mei System

We are at an early stage but we have already connected Esker’s software with our ERP Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance & Operations to allow us to start the first invoice posting tests starting from the month of June.

After this first integration test phase there will be a gap analysis phase where together with the Esker team we will customize the system based on our needs, the go-live of the platform is expected in January 2024.

Davide Fazzini had already had the opportunity to get to know Esker’s collection solution and decided to bring his experience to the company to support a moment of intense change and transition towards the new ERP Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance&Operations.

David Fazzini

In addition to the excellent impression we had during the software demo phase, we saw in Esker people who gradually joined us with good technical expertise and proactive support. Federico Zocchi, S2P Business Development Manager at Esker

Mey System is making an important journey towards the automation of its administrative processes. The company’s willingness to push on digitalization played a fundamental role in the implementation phase and was connected to Esker’s information and knowledge: the choice of the solution with native F&O integration was easy and natural. I appreciate the seriousness and collaboration of Davide and Enrico: their desire for change and optimization made it possible to seize the opportunities and to close the project positively.