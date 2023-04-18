Inxile Entertainment is working on a game with an “established IP” – Gamereactor

Five years ago, Microsoft announced that they were about to acquire developer Inxile Entertainment, known for great RPGs like The Bard’s Tale, Torment: Tides of Numenera and most recently Wasteland 3.

They haven’t released any games developed under Xbox Game Studios so far (Wasteland 3 was released by Deep Silver, since the deal was done before the studio was acquired), but they’ve made no secret that they have at least two AAA projects In the pipeline, Inxile Entertainment has also grown a lot. Unfortunately, we don’t know much about these video games, even if one of them is rumored to be steampunk-themed. But now we’re at least getting a small teaser via the LinkedIn profile of George Williams, a former game designer at Inxile Entertainment.

Writing about what he does in the studio, he explains: “I provided a research and development setup for an upcoming video game.[已建立的知識產權，專案仍在保密協定中]“。When a Reddit user spotted this, Williams deleted the comment about“IP Established”but the image proof has been saved (check out the Reddit link above).

An established IP could mean a game based on one of their previous games or another franchise owned by Microsoft – or even something external like a movie (though less likely).Hope we can be on the 11th of June Xbox Games Showcase Received an announcement from Inxile Entertainment during the period. After five years at Microsoft, we thought it was time.