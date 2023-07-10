Inxile Entertainment’s Clockwork Revolution: An Exciting Steampunk RPG with Deep Narrative and Engaging Gameplay

Xbox’s Inxile Entertainment announces new RPG game with steampunk setting

In a surprising announcement during last month’s Xbox Games Showcase, Inxile Entertainment, a veteran RPG developer known for titles such as The Bard’s Tale, Torment: Tides of Numenera, and Wasteland 3, revealed their first Xbox project since joining Xbox Game Studios in 2018.

The upcoming game, which is an RPG set in a steampunk world, has garnered comparisons to popular titles like BioShock and Singularity. Game director Chad Moore recently took to Twitter to share some details about the game and shed light on his inspiration.

Moore stated that players can expect “deep world-building, compelling narrative, crispy RPG system, engaging gameplay, and great reactivity.” He also revealed that he consistently described the game as a blend of two well-known RPGs: Arcanum: Of Steamworks & Magick Obscura and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines.

Interestingly, Moore has previously worked on both Arcanum and Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines, suggesting that he is returning to a genre he is passionate about. Both of these games are known for their immersive narratives and impactful player choices that significantly affect the outcome of the story.

With Microsoft’s substantial investments in developing games specifically for PC and the new Xbox Series S/X, expectations for Inxile Entertainment‘s new RPG are running high. The combination of Inxile’s expertise and Microsoft’s resources has raised anticipation for Clockwork Revolution, the game’s rumored title.

Fans and enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting more information and updates about the game, hoping that it will live up to the high standards set by its predecessors. Game Bolt reports that Clockwork Revolution has the potential to be a game-changer in the RPG genre.

Stay tuned for more news and details about Inxile Entertainment‘s upcoming steampunk RPG.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

