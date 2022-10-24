After Apple recently released iOS 15.7.1 RC, many iPhone users complained on the Reddit forum that the Face ID failure error will be caused instantly after the upgrade. Most of them are the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro series, and other models may also be affected. influences.

It is expected that the official version of iOS 15.7.1 will be launched together with the official version of iOS 16.1 on the 24th, but the recent release of the iOS 15.7.1 RC version to developers and public beta users has resulted in the failure of Face ID to jump out and cannot be enabled normally, resulting in constant restarts. Trial and error, even resetting all functions doesn’t fix it.

In fact, the RC version is not much different from the official version. Unexpectedly, Apple has a super serious error in iOS 15.7.1. It is expected that Apple will launch another iOS 15.7.1 version update and correction next week.

The iOS 15.7.1 RC version number is 19H115, and the update size is about 5GB. Apple has not yet explained the update details. It is expected to fix bugs and security loopholes, and may add some new features, mainly for older models that cannot upgrade iOS 16. Launched by users who do not want to update iOS 16 for the time being.

It is recommended to stay on the Face ID model of the old version of iOS 15.7. For the time being, do not upgrade to iOS 15.7.1 RC to avoid the Face ID function error, which will cause the mask unlocking function to fail instantly, which will affect daily use.

Further reading: