On Tuesday, Apple released an updated version of iOS 16.3 Beta 2 for developers, improving some features of the iPhone and iPad systems in detail. What is interesting is that in this update, there are new changes to the “Call with Hold” option in the “SOS Emergency Contact” function.

With “Emergency SOS”, Apple users can easily call for help and alert your emergency contacts. iPhone will dial local emergency numbers at the same time as your SOS call. In some countries and regions, you may need to select the desired service.

iPhone automatically texts your emergency contacts after an SOS call, which is the default option. iPhone will share your location with your emergency contacts, and keep updating your emergency contacts with changes in your location within a period of time after you select SOS mode.

Apple renamed “Call with Hold” to “Call with Hold and Release” in this update. According to the new description, the updated iPhone will activate emergency services as soon as you let go of the button, even after a countdown by default. The following is a specific description:

Call with Hold and Release

“If you keep holding down the side button and either volume button, a countdown will start and the alarm will sound. When the countdown is over, if you release the buttons, the iPhone will call emergency services.”

The previous description of “Call with Hold”

“If you press and hold the side button and the volume button, the “Emergency SOS” slider will appear. If you keep holding them down, a countdown will start and the alarm will sound. When the countdown ends, iPhone calls emergency services. “

Whether this change is permanent is yet to be determined, or if Apple is still experimenting with it. In iOS 16.2, Apple began gathering feedback from users who triggered Emergency SOS and then canceled it.

To make a call on iPhone 8 or later:

  • This model of iPhone pops up a shutdown slider, a “medical emergency card” slider, and an “emergency SOS” slider. The “Emergency SOS” slider counts down.
  • Press and hold the side button and either volume button at the same time until the Emergency SOS slider pops up.

Drag the Emergency Call slider to activate emergency services. If you press and hold the side button and volume button without dragging the slider, the system will count down and a reminder will sound. If you don’t release both buttons before the countdown ends, the iPhone will activate emergency services by default.

To make a call on iPhone 7 or earlier:

  • Quickly press the side (or top) button five times. The Emergency Calls slider will pop up. (In India, you just press the button three times and the iPhone automatically calls emergency services.)
  • Drag the “Emergency SOS” slider to activate emergency services.

