Apple has announced that it will release the official version update of iOS 16.3 next week. This week, it has released the iOS 16.3 RC version (version number 20D47) and iPadOS 16.3 RC to developers. RC can be regarded as the final beta version candidate version, which has not appeared Major errors This version is equivalent to the official version of iOS 16.3, so what new features will the new version deserve our attention? Organize the 10 major iOS 16.3 official version update points, and take you to understand the key details of the third major version update of iOS 16.

A first look at the new features of the official version of iOS 16.3

1. Support HomePod 2nd generation devices

Apple launched the new HomePod 2 without warning on the evening of the 18th. However, iPhone devices must be upgraded to iOS 16.3 or above to support the HomePod 2. At the same time, the temperature and humidity sensing function of HomePod 2 and HomePod mini will also be enabled.

2. The Apple ID security key function is officially launched

In early December last year, Apple announced that it would launch “three advanced data security encryption protection functions”, of which “Apple ID Security Key“The new feature is officially launched in iOS 16.3, which allows users to use third-party hardware authentication devices to verify and log in to Apple ID accounts, such as the YubiKey 5Ci security key launched by Yubico, which can strengthen the Apple ID authentication function and also Effective anti-phishing fraud cracking two-factor authentication, allowing the Apple ID security key function to be directly bound to the Apple ID account, even if you change to a new iPhone, you can avoid resetting.

In iOS 16.3, through the Apple ID password and security settings, tap “Add security key” function, you can follow the prompts to start setting up the Apple ID security key. For detailed function settings, you can learn more about it in another article ▶️How to use the Apple ID security key? FIDO authentication key setting skills to understand once

3. SOS emergency service trigger function adjustment

Apple is also targeting the iPhone to trigger “SOS emergency services“function is adjusted. After upgrading iOS 16.3, if you want to activate the SOS emergency service function, just press and hold the side power button and any volume button to start the countdown and sound the alarm. When the countdown ends, the iPhone will automatically dial Emergency call.

4. SOS emergency service touch menu adjustment and silent dialing

In iOS 16.3, the “SOS Emergency Service” menu is also adjusted. Compared with the old version of iOS 16, it can be found that the original “SOS Emergency Service”press and hold to call” function, starting from iOS 16.3 changed to “Press and release to call“, together with the original “five presses to talk” to “Press five buttons to talk」。

together with “countdown warning sound” function is also changed to “Dial silently“, which is mainly to trigger the “Press and release to dial“and”Press five buttons to talk“, both the warning sound and the flashing light will be automatically muted, allowing the iPhone to make an emergency call without the warning sound.

It can be seen that the new version of iOS 16.3 is mainly adjusted for the SOS emergency service trigger function. In the past, it was necessary to press and hold the iPhone power button and volume button at the same time for a few seconds to trigger the very loud SOS emergency service, but in the new version , you can turn the countdown sound into silent mode.

5. Added a new Unity wallpaper

In order to celebrate Black History Month in the United States, Apple also added a new solidarity wallpaper and surface for iPhone and Apple Watch in iOS 16.3 to commemorate black history and culture. (Apple Watch Unity Mosaic requires watchOS 9.3)

6. iOS bug report function

If an abnormal error occurs on the iPhone, after a manual forced restart, it will jump out of “Your iPhone Was Restarted Because of A Problem“Error report prompt, which allows users to directly use the iOS error report form to report crash errors. The form will automatically read the core diagnostic functions of the system, including iPhone memory errors caused by system crashes.

7. Fix iPhone 14 Pro Max screen horizontal bar error

Apple admitted on the 14th of this month that the iPhone 14 Pro Max screen will have a flickering horizontal line error disaster, which will cause one or more lines of “flickering horizontal lines” to randomly appear on the iPhone 14 Pro series screen. Most users report that the iPhone screen will flicker green or yellow Horizontal lines, and it does not happen every time the phone is woken up, only at certain times, the horizontal line error on the iPhone 14 screen can be corrected through the iOS 16.3 update.

8. Tips for moving music and controlling HomePod

In the past, after you put the iPhone close to the HomePod or HomePod mini, you can use “relay playback” to quickly transfer the music to another device for playback. In the latest iOS 16.3, an additional “Transfer music and control HomePod“Reminder, only if the transfer music function is used too frequently, the iPhone will pop up a prompt asking the user to wait and try again.

9. HomeKit architecture update pushes again

The HomeKit underlying architecture of the smart home released by iOS 16.2 can improve the execution performance, stability and reliability of home accessories. A small number of users found that the upgrade would cause abnormal errors, which caused Apple to temporarily close the HomeKit home architecture update at the end of December. However, in iOS In the official version of 16.3, the HomeKit home architecture update will be pushed again.

10. Fixed five Siri and system function errors

Fixed an issue where the wallpaper might appear black on the locked screen

Fixed an issue where the iPhone Home screen widget would not accurately display the status of the Home app

Fixed an issue where Siri might not respond correctly to music requests

Addresses an issue where Siri on CarPlay does not correctly recognize user requests

Fix the problem that some drawing strokes created by “Freeform” with Apple Pencil or fingers may not appear on the shared board

When will the official version of iOS 16.3 be launched?

expected The official version of iOS 16.3 will be launched on January 24, 2023 or January 26, 2023if there are not too many serious bugs in iOS 16.3 RC, the function of this version is equivalent to the official version.

After the official release of iOS 16.3, Mr. Crazy will also bring you detailed function introduction and disaster integration information.