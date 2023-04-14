Earlier we reported on the battery life performance of the iOS 16.4 system. The usage time of older phones such as the iPhone 8 to the iPhone 13 has declined, and the performance has deteriorated. With the release of iOS 16.4.1, the foreign YouTube channel iAppleBytes has once again What will happen to the battery life test of 6 iPhone models, namely iPhone 8, iPhone SE2020, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13?

The YouTube channel iAppleBytes recently released a film to test the battery life of the iPhone 8, iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 after updating iOS 16.4.1 to 6 old models. The iPhone tests were all conducted by Geekbench’s battery mode. The battery health of all iPhones was above 85%, while the screen brightness was set at 25%, and the automatic brightness function was turned off.

The oldest iPhone 8 and iPhone SE2020 had similar results to the previous one, running only 2 hours 4 minutes and 3 hours 20 minutes respectively. The battery life of iPhone XR and above is much longer than the previous two models, with an average of more than 5 hours: iPhone XR (5 hours and 10 minutes), iPhone 11 (5 hours and 29 minutes). The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lasted 5 hours, 55 minutes and 7 hours, 54 minutes, respectively.

To sum up, although 3 of the 6 iPhone models (iPhone XR, iPhone 11, iPhone 13) have measured a little longer battery life on iOS 16.4.1, the difference is only between a few minutes and a few tens. Big, the iPhone 12 has regressed a little bit, so the overall performance is not quite satisfactory. If you need to update the system, it is recommended to prepare an external battery to avoid losing contact with the outside world.

Source: YouTube @ iAppleBytes