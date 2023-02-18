Apple just launched the iOS 16.3.1 update for the iPhone earlier, and now it has been tested for the next version, iOS 16.4, and today officially released the first beta version to developers, which includes many new features and changes, such as new emoji, Improvements to Safari and browser apps and more. And this article will summarize all the new features in iOS 16.4 beta 1.

New Safari and third-party browser features

iOS 16.4 brings new features to the Safari app, such as push notifications. And third-party browsers are now able to display a user interface that lets users add websites to their home screens.

new emoji

iOS 16.4 will add new emoji, such as a trembling face, a goose, a plain pink heart, and more. These new emoji are part of the Unicode Standard for Emoji Update 15.0 released in July.

Changes to beta test registration

Apple is cracking down on the sharing of iOS Beta profiles, and now the Beta registration process will be tied to the developer’s Apple ID and can be accessed directly in Settings. Apple says that starting with iOS and iPadOS 16.4 betas, members of the Apple Developer Program will see a new option to enable Developer Betas directly from Software Update in Settings.

This new option will be automatically enabled on devices that have been enrolled in the program and updated to the latest beta version. Your iPhone or iPad must be signed in with the same Apple ID you used to enroll in the Apple Developer Program to see it in Settings this option. In future versions of iOS and iPadOS, this new setting will be how developer betas are enabled.

iPhone 5G Standalone

iOS 16.4 adds a new “5G Standalone” feature that can provide extremely fast speeds of up to 3Gbps, but it still depends on whether the country and network provider support it.

Apple Podcast Updates

There are new changes to the Apple Podcasts library, improvements to Up Next, and a new update to CarPlay. The Media Library allows you to easily access your subscriptions and browse channels from shows you follow. And Up Next lets you resume episodes you’re catching up on, play episodes you’ve saved, and delete any episodes you want to skip. For CarPlay updates, use Up Next to quickly pick up where you left off and browse for new shows.

Shortcuts and Focus Mode Changes

Always On Display has added a new Filter to the focus mode, you can let certain focus modes be automatically enabled or disabled on Always On Display. In the shortcut function, there is a new “Set Always on Display” operation, a new lock screen operation, and a new setting VPN operation.

New animations added to Apple Music

iOS 16.4 brings interface adjustments to Apple Music. In the music application, there are various interface adjustments and icons that can be changed. For example, when adding songs to your queue, a full-screen window will not pop up. Instead, there will be a smaller one at the bottom notify.

Apple Care in Settings

iOS 16.4 includes a new screen in “Settings” where you can view all Apple Care coverage for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, among other settings.

Accessibility

iOS 16.4 beta 1 adds a new feature in Accessibility to dim the flash: “Video content with repeatedly flashing or strobe lights will be automatically dimmed. When a flash occurs in a supported video, it will be displayed on the timeline come out.”

“Wallet” Added “Order Tracking” Widget

Apple has added three new home screen widgets to the Wallet app’s integrated order tracking feature.

other

In the Home App, Apple says manual and automatic software updates are now available for relevant accessories. This feature was previously removed due to reliability issues and is now reintroduced.

