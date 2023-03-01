Apple (Apple) today released iOS 16.4 Beta 2 and iPadOS 16.4 Beta 2 updates to developers, which also brought a series of new features and improvements to iPhone and iPad. This article will sort out the most noteworthy iOS 16.4 beta 2 for you The new features of the beta version (version number 20E5223e) allow you to quickly understand the details and key points of the update.

iOS 16.4 Beta 2 update key features

Book Book adds page turning function

After Apple launched the official version of iOS 16 last year, it also deleted the built-in “book” Book App page-turning function, but iOS 16.4 Beta 2 added the book page-turning (page-curling) function again, and now you can use the Book theme and settings to automatically Adjust page turning effect.

Always show settings reset

iOS 16.4 also made adjustments to the “Always Display” setting page, mainly to fully adjust the menu position and always display instructions, so that iPhone 14 Pro users can better understand the function settings and differences.

Warranty coverage icon added

The warranty coverage function added from iOS 16.4 has also been further improved in the latest Beta 2. Through the iPhone about this machine, click the new warranty coverage query item, and now you can see the device icon additionally.

Personalized spatial audio setting adjustments

In the past, AirPods personalized spatial audio settings had to be adjusted by clicking on the AirPods Bluetooth settings. Starting from iOS 16.4, there is no need for such trouble. As long as you go to the sound and tactile feedback settings, you can directly set AirPods personalized spatial audio.

Siri supports Hebrew

Apple officially supported Hebrew for Siri in iOS 16.4 Beta 2, and even the system code shows that this move is mainly in preparation for Apple’s launch of the HomePod product in Israel.

Windows 11 supports iPhone Link sync function

Microsoft officially announced that a small number of Windows 11 Insider previews will support the Phone Link connection function of the iPhone. As long as the iPhone is connected to the iPhone through Bluetooth through the Phone Link App, it can be paired and authorized, and then it can be synchronized with the iPhone device through the Windows system. Calls, contacts, and sending and receiving Messages.

Apple Music Classical Apple classical music code reproduction

In the iOS 16.4 code, Apple Music Classical classical music appears again, showing “To listen to Apple Music Classical, you need to have Apple Music installed.“, which means that Apple will launch a classical music app separately, and it can only be used by installing the Apple Music app and subscription.

In August 2021, Apple stated in a press release that it has acquired the classical music streaming service Primephonic, which will create a new classical music streaming service for Apple Music. As long as you subscribe to Apple Music, you can listen to high-quality classical music, with optimized audio and a new experience , with expert recommendations, related tracks, search and browsing functions, and Apple also said that it will launch an app dedicated to classical music sometime in 2022, but it has not yet been launched, and it is expected to be launched together in a certain version of iOS 16.

Advanced data protection officially supports Taiwan

Although Apple has added a new “iCloud Advanced Data Protection” function (Advanced Data Protection for iCloud), but at present, the iCloud advanced data protection function will be opened to American users first. The Advanced Data Protection feature is enabled in Taiwan.

iCloud advanced data protection is mainly to enable users to ensure the security of iCloud service data. It allows 14 services such as iPhone device backup, iMessage message backup, photos and emails to be encrypted and transmitted end-to-end, including the original number. 23, including existing Apple Card transactions, payment information, key rings, Wi-Fi passwords, Siri information, iCloud cloud messages, Safari browsing history and other services.

In-depth understanding of functional applications: How to use iCloud Advanced Data Protection?Understand iPhone backup end-to-end encryption technology

5G independent networking expanded to more countries

iOS 16.4 additionally adds a new “5G independent networking」（5G Standalone) function switch, which enables iPhones supporting 5G millimeter-wave chips to enable high-speed mobile network transmission up to 3Gbps, but this feature was initially only supported by US T-Mobile and Turkish telecom operators in Beta 1.

In iOS 16.4 Beta 2, 5G independent networking was expanded to support Brazilian telecom operators Vivo and TIM Brazil. It is also shown in the iOS code that 5G SA (5G independent networking) will support Japanese telecom operator Softbank next.

iPhone Storage Optimization

In iOS 16.4, optimization and adjustments have been made to solve the problem of too much system data usage or the problem of turning around. If you find that the system data cache space is too large, you can also try to clear it manually through the following method.

iOS 16.4 beta 2 download

Special reminder that iOS 16.4 Beta 2 may cause system instability and APP compatibility issues. It is not recommended to upgrade iPhone 14 series or older devices, which may cause various bugs and function errors. If you want to experience the new features of iOS 16.4 Beta 2 first, You can download the “iOS 16.4 beta description file” for OTA upgrade first. If you want to pursue stability, it is recommended to wait until the official version of iOS 16.4 before upgrading.

