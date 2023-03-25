Home Technology iOS 16.4 new feature adds iCloud shared album duplicate photo detection function- ezone.hk – Technology Focus- iPhone
Technology

by admin
The new features of iOS 16.4, in addition to the new emoji and network push notifications mentioned in the past, will also add a duplicate photo detection function to the iCloud shared album, so that the iCloud storage capacity will be more effective.

Apple itself has added a duplicate photo detection function to the built-in Photo app in iOS 16. If there are duplicate photos, the Duplicates folder in the Photo app will be displayed, and then users can integrate all the duplicate photos . However, in iOS 16.4, this feature will be used with iCloud shared albums, and users can also integrate duplicate photos or videos here.

Source: MacRumors

